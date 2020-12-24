Midway gets best of Clinton again

Allison Belflowers gets up for a block against Clinton’s Abigail Batchelor. Clinton’s Kaylee Bass digs a Midway serve during the Dark Horses third set win. Maranda Byrd gets down for for a dig.

Taking to the court for the second day in a row, Midway and Clinton squared off in East Central Conference volleyball action on Tuesday. The contest on Monday saw a gritty performance from the upset-minded Lady Dark Horses, who stepped up their game on Tuesday and narrowly missed pulling it off.

In a contest that went all five sets, the Lady Raiders eked out a last second 16-14 victory to preserve their undefeated record with a 3-2 victory.

All five sets — with the exception of the second — were razor thin.

Clinton took the victory in the first set, winning 25-23. It seemed as though Midway got things under control in the second set with a wider 25-16 victory, but the Lady Dark Horses came right back in the third with a 25-20 victory.

With the Lady Raiders now backed into a corner, their backs were completely against the wall. Clinton upheld the pressure, going wire-to-wire with Midway in the next the set. Thing were nip-tuck the whole way, but at least for now, the Lady Raiders thwarted the upset with a 25-22 fourth set win.

It was rinse and repeat in the shortened fifth set as the teams again battled to the bitter end. With the requirement of a two-point victory in force, a tied score of 14-14 meant that someone would have to score consecutive points to win. That team was Midway, who broke the tie with two straight scores for a 16-14 victory and staving off the Clinton upset.

With the win, Midway sits at 8-0 overall while Clinton falls to 4-6. The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday in back-to-back battles with East Duplin. The Lady Dark Horses are also back in action on Monday and Tuesday, facing off against Spring Creek.

