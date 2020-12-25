Lakewood topples Hobbton

Emily Rosesh gets a bump over the net. Gracie Godbold gets a hit back over the net. Madelyn Ammons pushes the ball over.

The Lakewood Leopards traveled to Hobbton Monday afternoon for a volleyball match that was postponed from earlier in the year. The visitors got the win on Monday, winning in straight sets, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-11. The win maintains the Lady Leopards position as number two in the Carolina 1A Conference.

“Our serving game was really good tonight,” commented Lakewood coach Shelia Davidson. “We have been working trying to hit deep corners when we serve rather than serving straight through the middle. We did a pretty good job of moving the ball around serving tonight.”

She continued: “Our outside hitting was really good with Gracie Godbold on the outside. Madelyn Ammons on the outside did a really good job of being consistent and doing a variety of things on the outside for us hitting different balls, different angles, and different speeds for us. Godbold was unstoppable with her power. We did a good job after we got blocked the first couple of offensive plays that we did; but, we were there to recover the blocks and make another offensive play out of it. We have been working on covering the hitter and making sure we are there in response to any team’s block. I was glad to see that appear in the game tonight.”

With the good does come some bad and Davidson didn’t hold back on identifying what areas her team still needs to improve.

“We have to get much better defensively. I think we sometimes automatically think that’s it not going to be anything but a “free ball”. But, we have to get used to playing defense ourselves because sometimes what makes your offense the best is your defense. So, we have to do a better job of turning our defense into our offense and not being caught off guard and rattled on defense.”

Still, Davidson wanted to end her comments on a positive note.

“We had a lot of aces tonight. I think we averaged five aces per set which is way above our average for the season. We are also in the process of getting our middle more involved in our offense and not rely so much on our outside edges and making them the option in the middle. I thought Kaya Owens did a really good job coming in and adjusting to make a couple of slide plays offensively and had a couple of good digs. I took a couple of my JV players since they don’t have a JV team. I got them a little bit of action. I was proud of Riley Hairr. She set the ball for us for three rotations. She hit outside for us in one game. She hit middle for us in one game. I was proud of her versatility coming into a game and playing any position I put her in. Danica Carter came in and did a really good job as hitter for a few rotations and she has never played that spot before so throwing a freshman in the middle of a varsity game like that I was proud of her mentality to be able to go in and adjust,” she stated.

On the other side of things, Hobbton head coach Russell Jones admitted that he was proud of his team and implied that Lakewood is just the stronger team.

“They have two or three that can hit it straight down and we don’t have anybody that can do that,” he said. “That was the difference in the game. In the second game their Harley Matthews got back there and started serving and it wasn’t really her serve but their hitter, Gracie Godbold, that was lighting us up. For us, we got after the ball. We didn’t all the time but we went at it the best we could. I can’t complain.”

The Lady Wildcats are now 1-8 overall and are set to pick up again Dec. 29 when they host North Duplin. Lakewood, now 8-3, will travel to Union for their next competition, also set for Dec. 29.

