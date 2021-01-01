Midway falls for first time

Midway’s Rylie Williams sets the ball for a teammate Midway’s Makenzi Hudson gets a block in a previous game. Midway’s Sydney Williams sets the ball for a teammate to send it back over the net.

The Midway Lady Raiders hopes for a perfect volleyball season were dashed this past week when they took on East Duplin in a pair of back-to-back matches. Both contests went the full distance, yielding a pair of 3-2 victories, the results were split with each team winning on their respective home courts.

Monday

The first battle took place in Spivey’s Corner on Monday. All contests were intense from start to finish as neither team gained much separation from the other. The Lady Panthers secured the first-set victory by the narrow 25-23 score. After that, the Lady Raiders took sets two and three 25-19 and 25-21 to claim a 2-1 set lead. The fourth set was as tight as could be as the it took “overtime” to settle the final score. The contest didn’t end at 25 as it took East Duplin getting to 28-26 to secure the set and tie things back up at 2-2. In the final set, Midway won the battle with a final 15-10 score to win 3-2. With this win, Midway stayed perfect at 9-0 but a rematch awaited them Tuesday.

Tuesday

The rematch on the next day unfolded very similarly to the first match, except for this time the Lady Panthers were able to grab the win. The Lady Raiders took a fairly decisive first-set win at 25-18. The second set was another overtime set that took all the way to 31-29 to decide. Just like the day before, East Duplin won that set to tie things up at 1-1. The third set mirrored the first as Midway took another decisive 25-17 victory, setting them up with just one set away from remaining undefeated. That train, however, was completely derailed when the Lady Panthers seized momentum in a conquering 25-8 fourth set win, again tying them up at 2-2. With the fifth set underway, a bitter battle unfolded but East Duplin completed the comeback with a 15-13 victory to seal the upset with a 3-2 victory.

“East Duplin is a strong team,” said Midway head coach Brandy Wrench. “They are good at placing the ball and have some hard hitters.”

“We appreciate all our girls and think they are such great athletes but especially great people. It takes the whole team to be able to do so well this season. Even losing the other night, the girls are impressive with fighting back to shake up the other team. East Duplin played really well fourth and fifth set. Girls that had not been placing the ball all night or hitting it out started hitting accurately in and hard,” she continued.

“Makenzi played very well coming off an injury. She led the team with kill percentage. Emma did a good job finding holes. Maranda held down the back line of course with many impressive saves and I’m very impressed with Taylor and Chloe attacking aggressively.”

Now at 9-1 overall, the Lady Raiders will have the New Years holiday to think about their next matchup with undefeated Goldsboro on Tuesday and Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]