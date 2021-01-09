Lakewood rallies past Hobbton

Josiah McLauren goes down the lane for two points.

Lakewood and Hobbton squared off on the basketball court on Wednesday evening, kicking off Lakewood’s season while also getting Hobbton’s home schedule underway. The story of this game could be described as a tale of two halves. The Wildcats upheld a small lead throughout the first and second quarters and claimed a 19-17 lead at the half. The second half, however, was all Lakewood, the Leopards exploding in the second half and storming away for a decisive 60-31 victory.

Hobbton jumped out to a 7-point lead in the first quarter before Lakewood cut the first quarter margin to two at 11-9. In the second quarter, the Wildcats had another run before the Leopards got back on track, ending a nearly two-minute scoring drought. Having fallen behind to an 18-9 lead, Lakewood hit a trey midway the second quarter to cut the Wildcats lead to five at 18-13 as the Leopards got the hot hand and Hobbton went cold. Lakewood kept chipping away and wound up down by two points at 19-17 at the half.

In the second half, Lakewood completely took over the game with a full court press that stifled the Wildcats. Trey White tied the score at 21 just over two minutes into the third quarter. From that moment on, Lakewood dominated. They outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the third quarter to finish with a 39-23 margin.

The final quarter was more of the same with Lakewood scoring 21 points while Hobbton picked up just eight.

For the Wildcats, Colby Weeks had 12 points and Josiah McLauren and D.J. Robinson each had five. For Lakewood, Kaleb James, James Ammons, and Tillyon Williams each had 10 points. Trey White had eight points, Demarion Eason had seven, and Jer’Quawin Rich had five.

The Wildcats are now 0-2 on the season while Lakewood is 1-0. Hobbton will return to the court on Tuesday with a home game against Princeton while Lakewood will travel to Rosewood on Wednesday.

