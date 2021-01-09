Lady Horses off to 2-0 start

Clinton’s Khaliah Chestnutt (12) converts a Bulldog turnover with an easy basket early in the third quarter. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses were on the court for a pair of games this week, taking on conference foe Wallace-Rose Hill and non-conference opponent Cape Fear Christian Academy in some early season action. Clinton is off to a promising start as they brought home wins in both games, winning 42-30 against the Lady Bulldogs and 58-24 over the Lady Eagles.

Wallace-Rose Hill

Wednesday night’s contest against the Lady Bulldogs was quite intense. After drawing a 6-6 stalemate in the first quarter, Clinton gained some separation in the second quarter by outgaining Wallace-Rose Hill 20-11 for a 26-17 lead at the break. The teams were nearly dead-even in the second half with not a whole lot of additional scoring. Each team scored single digits in the subsequent quarters, but the Lady Dark Horses stronger second quarter was enough to give them the 42-30 victory. Isa Banks led the scoring with 24 points and Khaliah Chestnutt had 16. Zaniah Faison had the other two points.

Cape Fear Christian

The Lady Dark Horses found quite a bit more success on Thursday night in their battle with the Lady Eagles. By the end of the first quarter, Clinton had already established a moderate lead at 20-6 and from their, they held CFCA to single-digit scoring each subsequent quarter. At the half, things were still respectable with the 31-15 score but the Lady Dark Horses shut things down in the third quarter, outgaining the Lady Eagles 14-2 to make it 45-17. From there, the game settled closed out with Clinton taking the win, 58-24. Individual stats weren’t available for this game.

Now at 2-0, Clinton will pick back up in conference action on Thursday at East Duplin. The Clinton boys are scheduled to get their season underway on Jan. 19 with a home game against James Kenan.

