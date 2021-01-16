Hawley signs with Belmont Abbey

Hunter Hawley in form, preparing to roll one down the lane for a strike. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hunter Hawley is joined at his signing event at Buffaloe Lanes in Erwin by his parents Gordon and Alysia and Coach Colvin. Courtesy Photo | Hunter Hawley Midway’s Hunter Hawley sends one down the lane. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Around the county, scholarship signing events aren’t a rare commodity. The Independent frequently highlights senior athletes throughout the year as they celebrate the achievement of being able to play at the collegiate level. While often times local athletes sign to play common sports like football, basketball, baseball and softball, or soccer, occasionally, athletes excel at other not-so-typical athletics .

That’s certainly the case this time around for Midway’s Hunter Hawley, who recently held a signing event celebrating his plans to attend Belmont Abbey College on a bowling scholarship.

What began as a hobby when Hawley was a child transformed into competitive play by the time he was a teenager. And now, the senior has racked up quite the resume as he prepares to embark on to bigger stages.

Hawley got his start at Buffaloe Lanes in Erwin, where he and friends would gather for fun. Soon, however, the young squad caught some attention and what was just a hobby suddenly took on a new meaning.

“When I first started bowling it was nothing that was planned to happen,” Hawley said. “A few friends and I were approached by the coach, Mr. Colvin, and he asked if we would be interested in bowling the Youth League on Saturday mornings at Buffaloe Lanes.”

That Youth League later went on to become multiple leagues and also multiple tournaments across the region. According to Hunter’s mom Alysia Hawley, she and her son have traveled to numerous tournaments from South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, and Michigan. Hunter built on those tournament appearances, acknowledging that he has bowled three 300 games — a perfect game — including a sanctioned 300 game. He currently carries a 215-plus average.

Hawley also competed in the Junior Gold National Championship in Detroit in 2019. He states that he was supposed to compete in the Junior Gold Nationals in Las Vegas in 2020, but COVID cancelled that event, so he plans to compete this year in Indianapolis, Ind.

Making an appearance at the Junior Gold National Championship is quite an accomplishment. To do so, Hawley has to qualify at one of the qualifying tournaments in addition to carrying an average of 170 for 21 games. The Junior Gold Nationals are broken down into age groups of U12, U15 and U18 and are also divided boys from girls and can feature over 4000 youth bowlers from all over the country.

Hawley stated that he has also played baseball while growing up but decided early in his high school career that he wanted to focus solely on bowling. It was around that time that he also decided to pursue collegiate potential. That decision paid off as Hawley acknowledged that in addition to receiving offers from Belmont Abbey, four other colleges had also reached out.

Having the ability to check the box of securing a college scholarship, the road is paved for Hawley to build off past accomplishments and possibly work his way toward even more.

“While attending Belmont Abbey College I plan to major in biology then further into physical therapy,” Hawley said. “Physical therapy has been my dream since about middle school as it has the two things I love best, helping others and sports.”

Aspirations of participating in pro bowling also weigh on Hawley’s mind, he says.

Hawley also wanted to pay credit to where credit is due, acknowledging the support system around him that has aided him in getting to this point.

“There are a ton of people who helped me get to where I am today, my parents Alysia Hawley, Gordon Hawley, my grandparents Brenda and Jasper Sessoms and Joyce and Don Hawley. I would also like to thank my friends, Dawson Wiggins, Sawyer Sutton, Nate Richardson, and Julianna Raynor, (and) my coaches Mr. Colvin, Melissa McDaniel, Ryan Woodard, and Monique Richardson.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]