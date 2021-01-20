Sampson’s basketball roundup

Khaliah Chestnutt scores two points in a previous game against Wallace-Rose Hill. File Photos | Sampson Independent James Ammons drives the lane in the Leopards’ only game this season, which was against Hobbton earlier this month. File Photos | Sampson Independent Allison Belflowers goes up for a contested shot in a previous game. File Photos | Sampson Independent Grant Naylor passes the ball to a teammate in a game earlier this season. File Photos | Sampson Independent

Basketball season is just getting underway for Sampson County high school teams. For some, the season has been mostly uninterrupted, but for others, COVID issues have prompted schedule changes that are set to resume this week. Let’s break down how each team stands right now.

Union

The Union Spartans are 2-0 on the season with wins over North Duplin and Neuse Charter last week. The Spartans hit the road for both contests and came out victorious with a 60-58 buzzer-beating against the Rebels and 54-49 win over the Cougars.

Against North Duplin, Jawshawn West had 23 points, including the game winner at the buzzer. Dillon Henry had 19 points and Javion Faison had 14. Stats for the contest at Neuse Charter weren’t immediately available.

The Spartan Boys are due back in action on today with their home opener against Rosewood.

As for the Lady Spartans, they’ve been on COVID protocol since after their win against Rosewood on Jan. 8. As the schedule stands right now, they are slated to get back on the court today as well in their rematch with the Lady Eagles.

Clinton

The Dark Horse boys finally got their season underway yesterday with the a home game against James Kenan. It’s a busy week for them as they also hit the court today against Wallace-Rose Hill and Friday against Goldsboro.

For the Lady Horses, at last check they were 2-0 to start the season, but since then, they ran into a buzzsaw on the road at East Duplin this past Friday. That contest was close after one quarter of play at 13-9 but Clinton was shutout in the second quarter and trailed 24-9 at the break. The Lady Panthers doubled-up the Lady Horses in both the third and fourth quarters and cruised on to a 60-26 victory. They also played James Kenan yesterday and will play Goldsboro on Friday.

Midway

The Midway boys have partaken in a trio of games since we last saw them, with two road games and very last minute schedule change that added a home game against Pinecrest.

Back on Jan. 8, Midway traveled to Goldsboro for a tough matchup against the typically strong Cougars. The Raiders led right much of the way in the first half but Goldsboro seized momentum and capitalized on a big run to run away with the 79-61 victory.

The Raiders finally jumped into the win column last week on the road at Spring Creek, staking a 69-36 victory. Unfortunately for Midway, it was right back into the losing column on Friday when Prinecrest took complete control in the first quarter and never looked back. Leading 24-6 after one, they marched on victory at 75-39 to put the Raiders at 1-3 on the season.

The Lady Raiders currently sit at 1-1 on the season, having not yet played Spring Creek. After winning their season opener over James Kenan, Midway ventures up to Goldsboro where they fell in a nailbiter, 45-43. Next on the docket for them was a trip to Wallace-Rose Hill where they were hoping to bounce back into the win column.

Lakewood

The Leopard boys are still currently sitting at 1-0 on the season and have been sidelined with COVID protocol since their game at Hobbton on Jan. 6. They are scheduled to resume play on Friday at Princeton.

The Lady Leopards are also 1-0, having garnered a 41-38 win against North Duplin back on Jan. 8. They, too, are hopeful to hit the court again Friday at Princeton.

Hobbton

The Hobbton Wildcats are 0-2 and have been idle since Jan. 6. They absorbed a pair of losses at the hands of Rosewood and Lakewood to kick off their season before COVID protocol halted their season. They look to break into the win column when they finally get back on the court this Friday with a home game against North Duplin.

Harrells

The Crusaders basketball teams are well into their season, having started on time back in December. They have just a handful of games remaining at this point. For the Harrells girls, they are sitting at 1-7 overall while the Crusader boys are 8-4 with the hopes of postseason play within their reach. The Lady Crusaders are set to wrap up regular season play on Feb. 5 while the boys conclude it on Feb. 2.

