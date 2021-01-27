ECC names conference awards

Clinton’s Gillespie, Midway’s Brown take coaching honors

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor
Maranda Byrd gets down for a dig for Midway.

<p>Midway Raiders, ECC Champions</p>

Cross Country

Men’s Coach of the Year: Perry Gillespie, Clinton High

Women’s Coach of the Year: Sarah Brown, Midway High

Men’s All Conference

1. Jay Bass, Goldsboro High (Male Runner of the Year)

2. Christian Ortiz, Clinton High

3. Devin McLamb, Midway High

4. Harrison Williams, Clinton High

5. Peyton Mathis, Clinton High

6. Gavin Garrett, Midway High

7. Brandon Keenan, Midway High

Women’s All Conference

1. Linda Rios, Midway (Female Runner of the Year)

2. Crystal Ortiz, Clinton

3. Emma Whaley, East Duplin High School

4. Carley Court, Goldsboro

5. Olivia Gillespie, Clinton

6. Alejandra Sarmiento, East Duplin

7. Angel Sarmiento, East Duplin

Volleyball

Coach of the Year: Pam Tart/TJ Lancaster, Goldsboro

Player of the Year: Hallie Brown, Goldsboro

All Conference Selections

Goldsboro:

Haley Phillips, Brianna Moye, Anna Miranda

East Duplin:

Ava Hall and Maddie Simpson

Midway:

Maranda Byrd and Sydney Williams

Clinton:

Carrie Jordan and Mackenzie Carr

Wallace-Rose Hill:

Alexis Wilson

James Kenan:

Hannah Barnette

Spring Creek:

Emily Williams

