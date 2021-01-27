ECC names conference awards

Cross Country
Men’s Coach of the Year: Perry Gillespie, Clinton High
Women’s Coach of the Year: Sarah Brown, Midway High
Men’s All Conference
1. Jay Bass, Goldsboro High (Male Runner of the Year)
2. Christian Ortiz, Clinton High
3. Devin McLamb, Midway High
4. Harrison Williams, Clinton High
5. Peyton Mathis, Clinton High
6. Gavin Garrett, Midway High
7. Brandon Keenan, Midway High
Women’s All Conference
1. Linda Rios, Midway (Female Runner of the Year)
2. Crystal Ortiz, Clinton
3. Emma Whaley, East Duplin High School
4. Carley Court, Goldsboro
5. Olivia Gillespie, Clinton
6. Alejandra Sarmiento, East Duplin
7. Angel Sarmiento, East Duplin
Volleyball
Coach of the Year: Pam Tart/TJ Lancaster, Goldsboro
Player of the Year: Hallie Brown, Goldsboro
All Conference Selections
Goldsboro:
Haley Phillips, Brianna Moye, Anna Miranda
East Duplin:
Ava Hall and Maddie Simpson
Midway:
Maranda Byrd and Sydney Williams
Clinton:
Carrie Jordan and Mackenzie Carr
Wallace-Rose Hill:
Alexis Wilson
James Kenan:
Hannah Barnette
Spring Creek:
Emily Williams
