Clinton takes tough road win

Thornton Baggett releases a floating jumper in the second half of Midway’s game against Clinton.

In the nightcap on Wednesday night, the Raider and Dark Horse boys squared up for more East Central Conference basketball play. This game was tight from start to finish and, just as with the girls game earlier in the evening, one basket separated the teams as Clinton secured the 46-44 victory.

Both teams came out the gate a tad slow during the first quarter on Wednesday. Midway very slowly put up a 5-0 lead but Clinton battled back and the teams were virtually even throughout a good portion of the quarter. Toward the end of the period, though, the Raiders again built a 5-point advantage to lead 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Action in the second quarter saw the pendulum swing toward Clinton’s favor as the Dark Horses stifled the Raiders and came surging back. Midway only mustered six total points in the second period as Clinton capitalized on the Raiders’ struggle to get out in front. Despite this, the Dark Horses led by a mere two points at the break, 22-20.

Clinton established some early dominance in the second half as they ran their lead to nearly double-digits. The Dark Horses never did hit that threshold, but they maintained a 6-8 point advantage throughout much of the third and fourth quarters.

Midway, though, came back in the final stages of the game. Things were getting tense as the Raiders slowly chipped away at the deficit. With under five seconds to go, Midway found themselves down by two, 46-44, with one final possession coming out of a timeout. The Raiders had just a few seconds to go the length of the court and attempt a shot, but the Dark Horses forced a turnover on the in-bounds pass and held on for the win.

In victory, Zyon Simpson had 12 points, Smith had 11, and Keonsha Frink had eight points.

For Midway, Tyler Godwin had 10 points, Wyatt Holland had eight points, and Israel Firstov-Cook, Lane Baggett, and Trey Gregory all had eight.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 2-3 overall pending a game at Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday. The Raiders are now 1-5 overall with a game at James Kenan from Friday unresolved as of press time.

