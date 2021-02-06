Wildcats sweep Neuse Charter

Richard Warren gets over traffic for 2 of his game high 15 points. Josiah McLauren hits a jumper for 2 of his 12 points.

The Hobbton Wildcats got back to back wins over Neuse Charter Tuesday and Wednesday, winning a pair of games in thrilling fashion. Tuesday’s game was a 54-53 overtime win while the Wildcats got by Neuse Charter 58-45 Wednesday evening.

In the opening minutes of Wednesday’s contest, the Cougars hit a three and the Wildcats hit two. From there, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run before Neuse Charter managed another bucket. The first quarter ended with Hobbton up 15-8.

The Cougars rallied in the second quarter scoring, 17 points against just eight points for the Wildcats, giving Neuse Charter a 2-point lead, 25-23, at the half.

Hobbton took over the game in the final two quarters, outscoring the Cougars 16-6 in the third for a 39-31 margin, and in the final quarter, the Wildcats scored 19 points against 14 for Neuse Charter for the final score, 58-45.

Hobbton had four players in double figures. Richard Warren led all scorers with 15 points followed by Josiah McLauren and Colby Weeks with 12 each and Jaelyn Holiday 11. Neuse Charter had one player is double figures, J. Noles with 12.

Tuesday

In Tuesday night’s game at Neuse Charter, the Wildcats scored 14 points in the first quarter to take a 14-6 lead. In the second quarter, Neuse scored 14 points to trail the Wildcats 24-20 at the half. The Cougars picked up 13 more in the third quarter but still trailed the Wildcats by three points at 39-36. They out scored the Wildcats 16-13 in the final quarter to tie the game with a couple of 3-pointers in the last seconds but Hobbton outscored Neuse Charter 5-4 in the OT to take the victory.

In that game, Colby Weeks led the Wildcats scoring with 20. Jaelyn Holiday followed with eight, Daniel Britt and D. J. Robinson had seven each.

Hobbton is now 3-4 on the season and 2-4 in league play. They were in action at Princeton on Friday night and next week will play Union in a pair of games.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]