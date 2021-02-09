Hobbton, Rosewood play to draw

Hobbton and Rosewood squared off in Carolina 1A Soccer action on Thursday evening as the Wildcats hosted the Eagles. After an intense duel, the game ended in a stalemate with the final score resting at 2-2.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “They had some chances in the first half. I think they came out a little more prepared than we were. We had a scare in the first couple of minutes. But, we settled in and got two goals in the first half.”

After that, though, the game took a turn.

“We were the better team in the first half,” Jacobs continued. “They came out, I told the boys they would, a little hungrier than we were. We were a little flatfooted and OK with the 2-0 lead. They came back and tied the game. It was well deserved on their part. They fought. I think we were getting a little tired legs and out of gas there at the end. I thought it could have gone either way. I thought we could have won and had a chance or two at the end. The tie was a pretty fair result for both teams.”

The Wildcat goals were scored by Jose Rendon and Mario Galeano. Charles Ibarra had an assist on Galeano’s goal and Cris Gil had an assist on Rendon’s goal.

The Wildcats are now 1-1-1 on the season. Their next match was Monday night hosting Lakewood. Results weren’t available prior to press time.

