Goldsboro edges Midway

Midway’s Trey Gregory works against a Goldsboro defender

The Goldsboro boys basketball team invaded Spivey’s Corner on Tuesday night, tangling with the Raiders on the hardwood. The Cougars were already victorious one time earlier in the season and were looking to complete the sweep this time around. After a game of back-and-forth swings, Goldsboro completed the season sweep, leaving Midway High School with a 78-70 victory to preserve their one-loss record.

Momentum swings and runs was the name of the game in the first quarter. Twice the Cougars opened up small advantages of around 6-8 points but both times the Raiders responded and reeled them back in. Propelled by five quick points off the bench from Israel Firstov-Cook, the Raiders closed the gap at the end of the first quarter once again to trail 18-17.

A Goldsboro 3-ball kicked off the action in the second quarter, bringing the tally to 21-17. Physical play and and lop-sides foul calls abruptly took center stage as aggressive play by Goldsboro disrupted the Raiders offense, meanwhile it was Midway getting dinged with foul calls as the scoreboard yielded a 9-2 foul disparity. Still, the Raiders hung around, trailing 22-19 at the 4:00 break. Midway’s Tyler Godwin quickly caught the hot hand, scoring back-to-back baskets for the Raiders to give them the lead at 23-22. From there, Midway closed the half out on a 14-2 run to lead 33-24 at the break.

Out of the intermission, the Cougars came racing back. After a missed Midway shot that would have put the Raiders up by double digits, Goldsboro converted a pair of free throws and a three point basket to make it 33-29. After an inbounds turnover under the GHS basket, Goldsboro was right back on the line shooting free throws. They converted both and the margin was quickly trimmed to 33-31. With 6:15 on the clock, the Cougars had completed a 9-0 run to tie things up at 33-33 and were back in possession of the ball after a Raiders offensive foul. The Goldsboro run didn’t stop there, however, as they continued to force the issue. By the under 4:00 timeout, the Cougars were on a 16-0 run and leading 40-33 with possession. The Goldsboro run was stopped at 42-33 before Midway found a small spurt of their brown to draw back to within 42-39 with 2:00 in the third. Goldsboro countered with a late run and the game headed to the fourth quarter with the Raiders trailing 50-41.

Goldsboro lead hit 10+ in the early going of the final period as their quickness and athleticism was just too much for the Raiders.

Midway, though, remained competitive and cut the score closer throughout the fourth quarter, but ultimately the Cougars made enough plays down the stretch, securing the win 78-70.

Leading the effort for Midway was Tyler Godwin with 20 points, followed by Lane Baggett and Wyatt Holland with 10 each name. Firstov-Cook and Isaiah McClendon each had seven, and Trey Gregory had five.

