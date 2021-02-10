Dark Horses turn back Raiders

Elijah Kirby takes the ball down low against Midway’s Warren Naylor. Midway’s Isreal Firstov-Cook protects the paint on a second half shot attempt by Elijah Kirby. Midway’s Isreal Firstov-Cook protects the paint on a second half shot attempt by Elijah Kirby.

Clinton and Midway renewed their cross-county rivalry for the second time this season on Friday night at Faison Gym in Clinton. Midway was looking to avenge an earlier two-point loss to the Horses, but Clinton had other plans, turning back every Raider rally to post their third win of the season in a 53-48 victory.

Just like the first meeting between these two teams, the contest was close all the way with neither team able to open up more than a 7-point margin at any point during the game. Midway opened up an early 4-point lead at 13-9 on a couple of 3-point bombs from Wyatt Holland and Warren Naylor. But the Dark Horses stormed back, converting on two Midway turnovers in the closing minute of the first quarter to knot the score at 13-13 after the first frame.

Midway stormed out to a 5-point lead early in the second quarter when Lane Baggett buried a long range dagger forcing a Clinton timeout. Coming out of the timeout the Raiders kept the pressure on, extending their lead to 6 at 25-19, before the Dark Horses caught fire. Clinton turned up the pressure on defense and capitalized on a couple of Midway turnovers, scoring three unanswered buckets, one by Nick Smith and two by senior captain Zyon Simpson to once again tie the game at 25. Midway got a late basket, again the result of a Clinton turnover, to take a 2-point advantage into the locker room at the half, 27-25.

The Dark Horses stampeded out of the break, reeling off 9 unanswered points to take their largest lead of the game at 34-27 early in the third quarter. Coach Ron Davis explained the explosion after the game, “the adjustment we made at halftime was to step in the gaps and really attack the gaps, get in the paint and find some good shots. We weren’t doing that in the first half, we were playing too passively, we also wanted to speed them up with some defensive pressure and it worked, getting us some turnovers that resulted in easy baskets.”

After a timeout of their own, the Raiders took advantage of a couple of Clinton miscues to pull within three at 34-31, but the Dark Horses were determined to not let the Raiders pull even, once again turning up the pressure and pushing the lead back to seven at 40-33 before Midway hit a buzzer beater to pull within 5-points at 40-35 after three quarters of play.

The final quarter proved to be anything but dull as the teams battled ferociously just as they had for the first three. Clinton opened the quarter in their version of the four corners offense made famous by Dean Smith in the 1970’s. It appeared that the Dark Horses would try to milk the clock to protect their lead, but it quickly became obvious that this was not the case as the Dark Horses picked the confused Midway defense apart for a couple of easy lay-ups to extend the lead to a seemingly comfortable margin.

But Midway would not fold, forcing a couple of timely turnovers and taking advantage of some missed shots by the Dark Horses, the Raiders stayed within striking distance. When Wyatt Holland hit a three at the 1:54 mark to pull Midway within one score at 49-46 the momentum seemed to have swung in favor of the visitors. After the teams traded turnovers with neither team capitalizing on the other’s miscues, Clinton’s Zyon Simpson drove the left side of the lane, and hit a close range shot, drawing a foul sending Clinton to a 51-46 lead with a chance to convert on the traditional 3-point play.

When Simpson’s free throw was off the mark, Midway rebounded with 1:10 left in the game and a tall task at hand. The Raiders quickly converted a two point attempt to pull back within one score at 51-48. After Clinton missed a layup attempt with less than half a minute the Raiders had yet another chance to tie the game. Once again Midway failed to get a good look at the basket, but rebounded their miss and took their final timeout with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

After the timeout, the Raiders worked for a final shot that bounded off the rim, but again Clinton was unable to control the rebound in play, giving Midway one final opportunity to tie the game. With 8 seconds remaining the Raiders in-bounded the ball under their basket for a 3-point attempt from the corner that came up short. This time the Dark Horses’ Elijah Kirby corralled the rebound and was quickly fouled with 2 seconds remaining. Kirby calmly marched the length of the court, toed the charity stripe, and sank two free throws to give Clinton the final margin of 53-48, securing the second win this season over the Raiders.

“Our last two games we didn’t finish, tonight we finished, beat a rival, and it was fun,” extolled an obviously very happy Clinton coach Ron Davis. “Our senior co-captains, Zyon Simpson and Keasean Williams, came up big for us tonight. We made some halftime adjustments that got us going and this time we finished off the game for a win. I am proud of our guys, this was a good win.”

Clinton’s Keasean Williams led all scorers with 18, Zyon Simpson added 12, Elijah Kirby, Landen Pearson and Keonsha Frink each had 6 and Nick Smith added 5 to round out the Dark Horse scoring. Midway was led by Lane Baggett, Tyler Godwin and Wyatt Holland, each with 11 points, Isreal Cook added 5 and Warren Naylor posted 6 points for the Raiders.

With the win, Clinton improved to 3-5 on the season, all in conference play, while Midway dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play. Clinton was to host East Duplin on Tuesday and travel to James Kenan on Friday. Midway was to host three home games this week, including Spring Creek on Tuesday, East Duplin on Wednesday and Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night.

