Lady Raiders roll at Clinton

Kris McKoy gets up for a layup during a previous win over Goldsboro. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway’s Lady Raiders made the short trip to Clinton on a foggy Friday night with designs on capping their regular season sweep of the Lady Dark Horses. With the Lady Dark Horses struggling to put the ball in the basket, Midway took advantage and scored an impressive win, handing the Lady Dark Horses their third loss of the season, 51-38.

Clinton was able to stay within striking distance early in the game behind freshman Ava Williford. Williford poured in five of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter. The Lady Raiders held a slim 11-9 lead as the first quarter drew to a close. The second quarter saw the visitors begin to build on their lead, Midway’s freshman guard, Rylie Williams, led the charge with 8 of her 13 points during the second frame. The Lady Dark Horses had no answer for Williams second quarter outburst as their shots consistently missed the mark. By halftime the Midway lead had swollen to 7 points sending the Lady Dark Horses to the break trailing 26-19.

Midway continued to build on their commanding lead early in the second half. Allison Belflowers and Rylie Williams combined for 11 of the Lady Raiders 17 third quarter points to extend the Midway lead to double digits at 43-31. “They (Midway) came to play tonight, you have to give them all the credit for being ready to play” commented Clinton head coach Chris Owens.

Clinton’s inability to score the basketball continued into the fourth quarter, and very early in the final stanza it was obvious that this would just not be the Lady Dark Horses night. Midway held the Lady Dark Horses at arms length to the end of the contest adding eight fourth quarter points to cap off their 51-38 victory.

After the game, Owens praised the Lady Raiders adding, “We didn’t come ready to play tonight, but that is not an excuse. Midway had a great game plan and they executed. We have to learn from this experience. You can’t come out flat against a good team like Midway and expect good things to happen. We were just not aggressive and didn’t shoot the ball very well. It’s hard to compete against a good team when you don’t come ready to play.”

Midway’s Allison Belflowers led all scorers with 15, Rylie Williams added 13 for Midway with Kris’Shyia McKoy and Morgan Williams each chipping in 8 points each for the Lady Raiders. Clinton was led by Ava Williford with 12 points, Khaliah Chestnutt added 9 and Isa Banks had 7 points for the Lady Dark Horses.

The win improved Midway’s record to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Clinton fell to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in East Central play. Midway was scheduled for two home contests this week, with Spring Creek visiting on Tuesday and Wallace Rose Hill on Friday. The Lady Dark Horses were trying to get back in the win column this week, set to host East Duplin on Tuesday and then traveling to James Kenan on Friday night.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]