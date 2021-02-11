Lakewood wins triple OT thriller

Lakewood’s Kaleb James and Hobbton’s D. J Robinson are pictured battling for a rebound in a game from earlier in the season.

The Lakewood Leopards boys basketball team is enjoying a successful season thus far. The Leopards are currently 8-2 overall and are tied with Rosewood in second place in Carolina 1A Conference play. This past Friday night, Lakewood and the Eagles met up on the hardwood and absolutely slugged it out to a bitter battle that took three overtime periods to finally decide the winner. When the dust settled, the Leopards triumphed over the visiting Eagles, picking up the win 81-78.

To kick the action off, Rosewood marched out to an early lead and looked as if they were going to file this one away. At the end of quarter number one, the Eagles were leading 16-9.

In the second quarter, Rosewood only built on their advantage, carrying the lead to near double-digits at 28-19.

Lakewood, though, came out a changed team in the third quarter, perhaps rejuvenated by a halftime pep-talk. The Leopards mounted a furious rally, coming up big on both ends of the court, and outscored the Eagles 17-7. In doing so, Lakewood took the lead headed the fourth quarter, 36-35.

Rosewood though, got back into form in the final quarter and picked back up where they left off in the first half. The teams went back and forth in exhilarating fashion all the way down the wire and ended regulation all tied up at 54-54.

The excitement was just getting started as it took multiple overtime sessions to decide the eventual winner. After the first OT, the score remained deadlocked at 64-64 as both teams tallied 10 points in the first sessions. The second session was an exact replica with both teams again posting 10-points to remain even at 74-74.

The Leopards, though, finally broke free in the third overtime session and picked up the exciting 81-78 win.

Leading the charge for Lakewood was Kaleb James with 32 points. Cu’Wan Williams had 13 points and Trey White and Tillyon Williams each had 12. Kollin Hunter was close behind with nine points and Jer’Quawin Rich rounded out the scoring with three.

With the win, the Leopards have now split the regular season with Rosewood and were sitting in second place with the Eagles. Lakewood was due back in action on Tuesday, traveling to Union for an inner-county showdown.

In that game, the Leopards triumphed over the Spartans 62-52, moving their overall record 8-2. It was a tight contest throughout that saw the Leopards take a close advantage in all four quarters before ultimately accumulating the 10-point victory. For Lakewood, they were led by Tillyon Williams and James who had 20 and 18 points respectively. For Union, Jayshawn West had 18 points and Javion Faison had 10. Rounding out the scoring or the Spartans was Dillon Henry with nine, Jamal Moore with eight, and Chris Herring with seven.

Rosewood was also on the court on Tuesday night, taking down North Duplin to remain in a dead heat with Lakewood. The Leopards are due back on the court Friday night at Neuse Charter.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]