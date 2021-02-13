Union beats Hobbton, falls to Lakewood

The Union Spartans earned a intra-county rivalry win over Hobbton earlier this week, picking up a 57-51 victory on Monday. Javion Faison finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. Jayshawn West had 18 points, seven rebounds, and six steals and Dillon Henry had 11 points and six assists. The Spartans moved to 5-5 on the season with the win, but dropped to 5-6 after falling to Lakewood on Tuesday, 62-52. The Spartans and the Wildcats were slated for a rematch on Friday at Hobbton.