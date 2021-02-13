Hobbton ekes past Neuse Charter

Jaelyn Holliday grabs a defensive rebound. Richard Warren attempts two of his 12 points.

In a physical game, the Hobbton Wildcats took home a win Tuesday over the Neuse Charter Cougars. The final score was 54-50.

Neuse Charter was in the game for all four quarters. They took a 5-4 lead early on in the first quarter, but Hobbton started getting control of the the game and by the end of the quarter had a 13-8 lead. In the second quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Cougars 17-15 and led 30-23 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Hobbton opened things up a little, leading by as many as 13 points at one point. Neuse Charter, though, hung tough and finished the quarter with a single-digit, 7-point deficit at 45-37. The Cougars outplayed the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, picking up 13 points to just nine for the Wildcats.

With just two minutes left, the score was 50-47 in favor of Hobbton, but the Wildcats made their foul shots to pick up four more points while the Cougars managed only three more points as Hobbton held on for the 54-50 victory.

The Wildcat scoring effort was spread pretty evenly with Richard Warren securing high score honors for the Wildcats, picking up 12 points. Jaelyn Holiday and Colby Weeks picked up eight each, Josiah McLauren had seven, and Austin Spell and Daniel Britt had five apiece. For Neuse Charter, E. Ayers was high scorer for the game with 16 points. D. Tyrell had 14 points and J. Noles had 13.

Hobbton was 4-6 overall and slated to hit the road to Union on Friday night.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]