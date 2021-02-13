Hobbton takes down Lakewood

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted the Lakewood Leopards this past Monday afternoon on the soccer pitch and came away with a 3-1 win. Scoring goals for the Wildcat were Jose Rendon, Jared Sanchez and Danny Soza. Charles Ibarra had two assists and Erick Soza was credited with one assist. ‘We started off a little slow,’ commented coach Jonathan Jacobs. ‘We are still a work in progress that we are taking day by day, trying to get better.’ The Wildcats are now 2-1-1 on the season and were due to host Rosewood on Thursday, but rain postponed the match. Lakewood sat at 0-4-1 on the season.