Clinton splits with East Duplin

Dark Horse teammates, Nick Smith (14) and Jay Farrior (22) secure an offensive rebound during first quarter action. Clinton’s Keasean Williams (5) scores from close range during second quarter action.

The Clinton basketball teams were on the hardwood this past week, hosting the East Duplin teams in girls and boys basketball action on Tuesday. After a close battle, the Lady Dark Horses sprung the upset over the Lady Panthers while the Panther boys departed Clinton having earned a win over the Dark Horses.

Girls

East Duplin entered the contest at a perfect 9-0 on the season. Clinton, though, had upset on their mind from the outset. The Lady Horses captured the lead at the end of the first quarter, 11-7 and built on their advantage in the second quarter to lead 28-20 at the half.

In the third quarter, both teams enjoyed a little more offensive success as they combined for 32 third-quarter points. East Duplin, though, outgained Clinton 19-13 to pull within two points at 41-39.

In the final period of play, the contest was as tense as ever but the Lady Dark Horses held on til the end and seized the 52-50 victory to give the Lady Panthers their first loss.

“Big win,” commented LDH head coach Chris Owens. “I felt like we played them okay at their place. They just have so much experience and we got down and just couldn’t bounce back from it. They are a great team. Great athletes. But, we’ve been working, trying to overcome playing up and down, and I told them if they play aggressive we could win the game and they did that.”

Leading scorers for Clinton was Isa Banks with 25, NaKeviah Evans with nine, Ava Williford had eight, and Khaliah Chestnutt finished with seven.

The victory moves the Lady Dark Horses to 7-3 overall and a third-place position in the East Central Conference at 6-3. They were due back on the court on Friday with a road trip to James Kenan and will also hit the road Monday for a trip to Goldsboro.

Boys

In the boys game, the storyline here was a tale of two halves. The Panther’s jumped out to a pretty sizable advantage, capturing a 13-1 lead after the first quarter of play. In the second quarter, that lead held steady and stood at 28-15 at the break.

In the second half, East Duplin initially extended their lead to as much as 40-23 before the Dark Horses found a hot streak. At the end of the third period, the Panthers lead was 41-32 but the action was only heating up. Clinton hit a run in the early going of the fourth quarter and chased down their foe. The Dark Horses rallied and seized the lead at 44-43 with 6:05 left in the contest and the action settled into a back and forth affair. A three-pointer by Keasean Williams with 4:25 left put Clinton up 47-45 but down the stretch, the Dark Horses only scored two more points and the Panthers made enough plays to take the win, 56-49.

Leading scorers for Clinton was Williams with 19 points followed by Zyon Simpson with 11.

The Dark Horses are now 3-6 overall and in league play. They were slated for a trip to James Kenan on Friday and will travel to Goldsboro on Monday.

