James Kenan rallies past Clinton

Alexander Meija (24) fires a shot past a James Kenan defender for Clinton’s second score of the match.

The Clinton soccer team has gotten the season underway and currently sits at 2-1 overall.

The Dark Horses got things going back on Feb. 3-4 in a pair of road games at East Duplin and Spring Creek. Clinton took wins in both of those games, winning 4-0 against the Panthers and 5-2 against the Gators.

This past Monday, the Dark Horses welcomed in the James Kenan Tigers in their first home game of the season. That game had what was described as a deep playoff game feel to it as the teams battled to a close finish.

In the first half, Clinton opened a 1-0 lead that held through halftime. Out of the break, James Kenan came alive. The Tigers tied the game at 1-1 before Clinton went back ahead at 2-1. From there, James Kenan scored two unanswered goals to lay claim to a 3-2 victory and hand Clinton their first loss of the season.

“I was real proud of the boys,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “We knew coming in that James Kenan was real lethal offensively and that’d we’d have to play a great defensive game.”

“We went down a man for about the last 15 minutes and you could tell that made a difference. That gave them some more openings to work with and they really capitalized, I have to give them credit for that. I’m not down on the guys, I thought the effort was fantastic, and if you have a team that’s going to work that hard for you then good things are going to happen. I’m real proud of them,” Spell concluded.

The Dark Horses were scheduled to be back in action on on Friday against Heide Trask and are also slated to travel to Midway on Monday.

