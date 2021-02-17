Hobbton gets revenge over Union

Union’s Dillon Henry gets up over D.J. Robinson for two of his game-high 20 points. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Union and Hobbton boys basketball teams met up on the hardwood on Friday night, clashing in an inner-county rivalry match. After overcoming a bit of a slow start, the Wildcats were able to avenge a 57-51 earlier loss at Union with a 15-point win over the Spartans on Hobbton’s Senior Night, winning 57-42.

Defense was the name of the game in the early going as the teams scored a total of just nine points in the first quarter. After 8 minutes of action, the Wildcats had a 5-4 advantage headed to the second quarter.

In the second frame, the visiting Spartans narrowly outscored Hobbton 14-12 in a tight matchup, claiming an 18-17 lead at the break. After that is where the game took quite the turn.

Hobbton came out of the break on fire and took control of the game in the final two quarters. The Wildcats scored 19 points in the third quarter followed by 25 in the fourth. Union, meanwhile, only mustered 24 points in the entire second half.

The Wildcats had a fairly balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures. Jaelyn Holliday had 14 points, Colby Weeks had 11 and Josiah McLauren had 10. D. J. Robinson had eight points and Cole Smith had seven.

Union’s Dillon Henry led all scoring with 20 points. Chris Herring had eight points, Javion Faison and Jashawn West had six each.

Since Friday’s game, Hobbton also picked up a road win at North Duplin, achieving victory with an extremely tight 58-57 final score. In that game, Holliday had 14 points, Richard Warren had 13, and McLauren had 11.

With the wins, the Wildcats are now 6-6 on the season while Union is 4-6. Hobbton was to travel to Lakewood while Union was hosting North Duplin in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]