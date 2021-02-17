Princeton torches Lakewood

Kaleb James goes up against a Princeton defender for two points. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The Lakewood Leopards squared off with the undefeated Bulldogs from Princeton in Monday’s night cap, looking to upset their undefeated status. Princeton, on the other hand, was having no part of it. The Bulldogs put on full display why they are one of North Carolina’s top 1A teams as they ran past the Leopards in tremendous fashion with a 66-25 victory.

After Lakewood took a quick 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs quickly turned up the heat. They got out into a fast-paced game and by the time the 4:00 sanitizing break came about, the Bulldogs led 10-2. The Leopards featured some pretty solid ball movement, but they couldn’t find ways to finish at the basket. The result was Princeton getting out in transition and assuming command with their inside game.

The Bulldogs scoring streak reached 13-0 (a 13-2 lead) before free throws by Kollin Hunter made the score 13-3 with 2 minutes on the clock.

Things got a little dicey down the stretch though when words were exchanged between the two teams and a double technical was assessed. Later toward the end of the quarter, things continued to get tense as players were exchanging pleasantries and a hard, intentional foul was committed by Princeton against Lakewood’s Caleb James. At the end of the first, the Bulldogs led 20-4.

In the second quarter, the Leopards begin to generate a little more offense as the scored five quick points. The problem was fouls were mounting against them and the Bulldogs were earning their keep. After a pair of free throws, the Princeton lead rested at 27-9 with 5:29 left in the half. The lead continued to only swing up from their as Lakewood idled at nine points and the high octane Bulldogs continued to surge. At the 4:00 break, Princeton led 36-9 and at the halftime intermission, they had ripped open a 45-13 lead.

With the game starting back up in the third quarter, the teams came out fairly even and not a lot of scoring took place. With 3:47 on the scoreboard, the whistle blew for the COVID stoppage and the score sat at 51-16. With 2:04 left in the quarter, the score hit 58-16, bringing out the 40-point mercy rule continuous clock. With the clock on cruise control, the only thing left unsettled was the final outcome which came to be unveiled as a 66-25 victory for Princeton.

Scoring leaders for the Leopards were Kaleb James with eight points, Jer’Quawin Rich with seven, and James Ammons and Tillyon Williams each with three points.

The Lakewood boys will conclude the regular season tonight against Hobbton.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]