Lady Leopards’ upset bid falls short

Rilya Mitchell scores a layup against Princeton.

The Lakewood Lady Leopards took to the court on their home floor for the final time this regular basketball season, hosting Princeton in the Carolina 1A Conference regular season finale.

It was senior night for the Lakewood Ladies as Genesis Santiago and Taylor Sykes were honored before tipoff. Princeton entered the contest a perfect 10-0 but the Lady Leopards came out ready to dethrone their foe. Lakewood gave a valiant effort, pushing the Lady Bulldogs as hard as they could, but Princeton held on in the final stretch and claimed the win, 62-52, to remain unbeaten.

In the first quarter, the Lady Leopards leaped out to a quick 7-0 lead, prompting a timeout from the Lady Bulldogs coaching staff. Out of the break, Princeton hit a three to trim the margin to 7-3 and shortly after that, the visiting team made it 2-for-2 from beyond the arc to make it 7-6. Then with 4:55 on the clock, an inside jumper gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead at 8-7 before a Lakewood timeout paused the action once more with 4:28 displayed on the countdown.

Princeton’s streak continued all the way to 13-7 before LHS head coach Anita Miller was hit with a technical foul. Princeton flushed both freebies and the lead was now 15-7 with 3:30 on the clock. Lakewood’s Rilya Mitchell hit a layup in the lane to finally end what was a 15-0 run, cutting the lead back to 15-9 at 2:43. This basket was followed by another 2-point basket by Sariyah Doss. The Lady Bulldogs, though, picked up two baskets at the end of the quarter and took a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A Princeton 3-ball right out of the gate in the second quarter put them up by 10 points at 22-12. Doss countered with a two-point basket, putting the lead at 22-14. Throughout the period, the Lady Bulldogs built a double-digit lead but the resilient Lady Leopards kept their wheels turning and trailed by just three at the half, 33-30.

Out of the break, Lakewood turned the ball over to kick the half off and the Lady Dogs converted on the other end to make it 35-30. Gwendolyn King went 1-for-2 on the free throw line, making it 35-31 with 7:00 on the clock. Mitchell garnered a turnover for the Lady Leopards and went the distance for a layup to make it 35-33.

Then, some confusion abounded when Lakewood found themselves on the unfortunate end of another technical foul. There was some confusion amidst who was supposed to be subbing in and out for the Lady Leopards. The official hit the Lakewood bench with a technical for too many players on the court — the Lady Bulldogs were beneficiaries of free throws and possession.

When things settled, the Princeton lead stood at 39-33 and dejection was in the air for Lakewood. Down, but not out, the Lady Leopards continued to fight. Behind back-to-back baskets, Lakewood got back to within 39-37 before a Princeton basket made it 41-37 to prompt an LHS timeout with 1:07 left in the third. At the end of the third quarter, things were nip and tuck with a 43-39 tally.

Back and forth the action went at the start of the fourth quarter but Princeton opened up a slight edge at 46-41. Lakewood continued to pound the inside with Mitchell, King, and Doss bearing the load. Frequently staying within two to four points, the Lady Leopards were just accumulating too many miscues to overcome the hurdle. With 4:58 showing on the clock, Princeton had regained a 52-45 lead and were in possession after another LHS turnover. Prior to the final 4:00 sanitation timeout, the Lady Bulldogs flushed a three pointer that sent the visiting team back to a 54-45 lead with 3:40 showing on the clock. Down the stretch, the effort that the Lady Leopards gave just wasn’t enough as the Princeton hung on for the win, 62-52.

Scoring leaders for Lakewood were Mitchell with 20 points, King with 14 points, and Doss with 10 points. Kamari Walker finished with seven points and Tiyah Owens had one point.

Per an announcement at the school, the Leopards are slated to hit the court again on Friday with Princeton.

