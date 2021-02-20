Lakewood rolls over Hobbton

James Ammons for Lakewood trying to blow past Jaelyn Holliday.

In the battle of jungle cats between Lakewood and Hobbton on Wednesday, the Leopards defended their home turf. It was a close affair, 45-36 the final, but victory was made extra sweet for Lakewood on senior night.

This matchup marked the third meeting between these two county teams this season. With a win here the Leopards completed the three game sweep over their rivals. While they blew out Hobbton in the first encounter 60-31. An abundance of missed shots throughout the night kept the score low much like it was in game two which ended 47-42.

Since the shots struggled to fall both side got off to a really slow start which persisted the entire first half. By halftime the score sat at only 19-14 which wasn’t bad considering it was 6-4 after the first period.

Neither team was playing awful or even badly but for whatever reason the rims just wouldn’t let much drop, specially in that first quarter.

While offense was off and on throughout the game a key factor that contributed to miss after miss was defense. If there’s an aspect about this match that shouldn’t be critiqued it’s the defensive play. There weren’t a lot of open looks all night.

Sure there were collapses or missed plays here and there but rarely was there ever an uncontested shot.

The third quarter was also huge for each team, it being both their biggest offensive periods. Lakewood would put up 18 with the Wildcats matching their entire first half performance going for 14. This put the Leopards up 37-28 giving them a nine point lead the biggest of the night.

How they got this lead is ultimately what gave them the win. Offense began to click as both sides attacked the glass more aggressively in the third. While shots were falling thanks to this the fouls also poured in and so too did free throws.

The line is where Lakewood out performed the Wildcats and why they could never close the gap. Hobbton got to the line it’s fair share of times but ended the night going 3-for-11 the Leopards were 8-for-17. Every time Hobbton cut the lead closer, a pair of free throws widened the gap again.

Things slowed down in the forth but the end result wouldn’t change. Once Lakewood grasped the early lead they never looked back, clinching the win.

Kaleb James had the hot hand for the home team, leading all scoring with 16. Jer’Quawin Rich also had a solid night finishing with 11. Tillyon Williams rounded out leading scorers for Lakewood with seven.

For the Wildcats, D.J. Robinson led the pack with 13. While Richard Warren and Josiah McLauren pitched in nine and six.

The conclusion of this game also marked the end of the regular season. The victory pushed the Leopards to 10-3 on the year while Hobbton fell to 6-7.

The J.V. boys also tangled with one another on the same night. It wasn’t much of a contest as Lakewood completely dominated. By the end of the first quarter the score was already 21-0 and 26-2 by halftime. The Wildcats found a small groove during the second half but it came way to late.

While they more than tripled their first half showing it did nothing to ease the blow out, the final 48-25.