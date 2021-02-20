Clinton sneaks past Wallace-Rose Hill

The Clinton boys soccer team picked up a huge win over rival Wallace-Rose Hill this past week, coming away with a 1-0 overtime win. Tyler Reeves was credited the game winner in the first overtime session, taking an assist from from Lyle Brewington.

Alert finishing regulation with a 0-0 score, the Dark Horses rallied their goal early on in the first of two ten minute overtime sessions. After that, the game returned to its defensive nature and Clinton was able to keep the Bulldogs out of the net for the win.

“Always a big rivalry game with Wallace-Rose Hill,” stated head coach Brad Spell. “The game was as advertised, a close, back and forth, and very defensive game. I think we had just one shot on goal in the first half, both teams put their hearts into it and we were very fortunate to get the goal. I have to give my kids a lot of credit. Several of them played good minutes and our attitudes were fantastic, and I think we gave everything we had to get the win,” Spell concluded.

With the win, Clinton is now 3-1 overall. The Dark Horses are slated to play again on Monday against J.H. Rose.

