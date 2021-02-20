Dark Horses sweep Spring Creek

Sophia Jackson (center) does battle for a loose ball. Jackson eventually secured the turnover for the Dark Horses. Clinton’s Nick Smith (14) stretches for an offensive rebound early in the game. Clinton’s Keasean Williams (5) soars to the rim for a second half slam dunk.

The Clinton basketball teams wrapped up league play this past week, hosting Spring Creek on the hardwood in boys and girls basketball action. For the Dark Horses, it was a pair of crushing wins against the visiting Gators to close out the season on a high note. The Dark Horse boys steamrolled the visiting Gators 84-42 while the Clinton girls secured victory, 54-16.

Girls

Despite the wide margin in the score column, the Lady Horses didn’t exactly gallop away to victory at the outset. After one quarter of play, baskets by Tara Joyner, Khaliah Chestnutt, and Zania Faison had given Clinton a 9-3 lead. This closeness, though, was only temporary as Lady Dark Horses got charged up over the remainder of the game. In the second quarter, Clinton outscored the visitors 16-4 and led 25-7 at the break.

The struggles for Spring Creek only continued in as they continued to be outpaced by Clinton. The differential in the third period was 12-2, which brought the Lady Horses lead to 37-9 before eventually reaching the 54-16 final.

Scoring for Horses was achieved by Joyner, who was the high scorer with 11 points. She was followed by Chestnutt with eight, NaKeviah Evans with seven, Ally Sutter with six, Brittany Blackburn with five, and Sophia Jackson with four.

“It was our goal to get everyone in tonight and get them some playing time,” Clinton head coach Chris Owens stated. “We got a big win tonight. Any conference win is a big win so it was good to end the season on a happy note.”

With the win, Clinton finishes the season 9-4 overall and tied for third in the East Central Conference. With that, the Lady Horses will have to see what fate allows them as they are hoping for a wild card draw this weekend to qualify for the NCHSAA 2A Basketball Playoffs.

Boys

In the boys game, the Dark Horses were simply dominant from start to finish. Right out of the gate, they opened a big lead by the end of the first quarter to take a 21-7 lead. The teams battled to a near draw in the second quarter, preserving the Clinton lead at 34-19, but the blowout was underway in the second half.

Out of the break, the Dark Horses doubled up the Gators, outscoring them 24-12 to establish an even more dominant advantage at 55-31. The rout continued in the fourth quarter as Clinton ran away with an 84-42 victory conclude the season.

Leading scorers for the Dark Horses were Jordan Howard with 16 points, Joshua Copeland and Keasean Williams each with 14 points, and Zi McNeil with 12 points.

“We’ve really started to play good basketball the past two or three weeks. It took us a little while to get our feet under us but I’m proud of how we’ve kept fighting,” stated Ron Davis, Clinton head basketball coach. “We had a big win at Goldsboro the other night, knocked them out of the playoffs. We’ve had a great group of seniors but also a great group coming back next year to build on,” Davis concluded.

With that, the Dark Horses conclude the season at 5-7 overall.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]