Gridiron Preview: Week 1

Everyone’s favorite time of the year is finally upon us – High School Football! Sure, it’s seems a little strange to be kicking off in February, but hey, better late than never!

This week kicks off week one of the “2020-2021” football season and, with the exception of Harrells, who was able to play in the fall, all five of our county schools are slated for games this week. And, wouldn’t you know it, rain is already wreaking havoc. As of press deadline, Hobbton at Midway, Clinton at Anson, and Jones County at Union were all slated for Thursday night matchups. Lakewood, on the other hand, was still scheduled for a Friday night duel at Spring Creek. With everyone in action for the first time this season, let’s take a peek and see how the contests could play out.

Union vs Jones County

According to Spartans head coach Doug Burley, the football field at Union High School has been experiencing standing water issues after all the heavy rain we’ve been having later. Burley says that the two schools weighed the option of moving this contest to Jones County, however, that is not a possibility due to that school’s field also not being ready. A decision for this game is slated to be made by noon today.

The cleats haven’t even been laced up just yet and already adversity has come knocking at Union’s door. The effects of COVID-19 go deeper than the virus itself and the Spartans are having to deal with just that as eligibility issues and quarantines are looming at the start the season. Still, though, Burley and his team have hungered to get back onto the field and it looks like they’ll be able to do just that after a long-suffering wait. One exciting aspect for the Union Spartans this season will be a new look to their offense under new offensive coordinator, Jonathan Taylor. As for the Spartan’s opponent, Jones Senior is looking for their first win since Nov. 18, 2016. That’s quite the dry spell and looking back over their schedule from last year, the Trojans forfeited their last five games. I can only imagine that Union isn’t interested suffering a loss here.

In their last meeting, the Spartans took down the Trojans 58-6 and each loss thereafter was a big loss for Jones Senior as they were outscored 367-19 in the games they did play. This game could prove to be quite interesting if it is able to played as scheduled. Right now, game time is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lakewood at Spring Creek

The Lakewood Leopards suffered a setback during the 2019 season, going 3-8, and have been quite anxious for shot at a turnaround for this time around. To kick the season off, the Leopards hit the road up to Spring Creek for a a tangle with the Gators. Both teams enter this contest hoping for improvement so the battle for a victory should make this one quite fun. For Lakewood, they return a few key pieces that head coach Barrett Sloan pointed out back in the fall, including Trey White, Trent Tanner, and explosive running back Tillyon Williams. Williams compiled 1,371 yards last season so it goes without saying that his contributions are going to be critical.

Last season, Lakewood absorbed some injuries and entered the final game against Union battered and worn down. A win would have sent the Leopards into the playoffs, instead they were forced to watch the Spartans celebrate that feat after suffering the unexpected loss.

A victory Friday night would put the Leopards headed in the right direction and help boost their confidence. The same, however, could also be said for Spring Creek so this could be quite the battle. For now, this one is slated to kick off Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at Anson

I sure wish this game was taking place inside Dark Horse Stadium because it has the makings to be a great one. There is no doubt that after last year’s East Region Runner-Up finish that Clinton is expected to reload and give it another go.

To kick things off, the Dark Horses are hitting the road to Anson County to take on the Bearcats in a non-conference showdown. The Bearcats went 7-3 last season but has lost a whole bunch of their offensive unit, including their quarterback who passed for 1,792 yards, all of their top five leading rushers, and three of their leading receivers.

As for Clinton, they too suffered some losses from the magic of last year’s team, but head coach Cory Johnson is no less excited for this upcoming season as he was last seasons. Johnson says he thinks that his Dark Horses return enough pieces to maintain form and be competitive once again. Naming players such as Davion Smith, Keasean Williams, Blake Smith, Payson King, and Spencer Westerbeek, along with assistant coach Dennis McFatten, Johnson says he thinks this year’s version of Clinton football will be strong.

They’ll be put to quite the test. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Midway vs Hobbton

Our final matchup of the week sees the renewal of an old Sampson County rivalry: Hobbton at Midway. Both teams experienced one of their most successful seasons in recent memory last season and likewise both are looking to see what this season will hold after losing some critical pieces from those teams.

For Hobbton, the Wildcats are having to replace a huge, gaping chunk of their offensive production. Per the stat sheet, Hobbton generated 7,412 yards of offense (passing, receiving, and rushing) as a team last season. Of that, Grayson Rogers and Dacorris Morrison combined for 5,307. That’s 71.6% of their offense generated between two players that are now graduated. Who will step up and fill those shoes? Our first guess for Rogers’ replacement is Loden Bradshaw, who has only previously stepped into the QB role situationally. Last season, Bradshaw completed 10-of-24 passes for 108 yards and had only one carry for seven yards.

One key returner that, and likely a big target for Bradshaw, will be Daniel Britt, who had another big chunk of the Wildcats offense with 1,128 receiving yards. In spite of the uncertainties, Hobbton head coach Joe Salas previously acknowledged that his team has been working on during their off time in effort to prepare for the new season. “We have several returning players that are going to do a lot for us,” Salas said. “They have been bursting their butts all summer. We expect to be strong on defense this year and we are excited about it. We’re just waiting for the go.”

On the opposite sideline, Midway is also looking for ways to fill the void of some players lost to graduation. Perhaps the Raiders biggest question marks are going to be in their running game, where stud running back from last season, Deantae Byrd, was lost. Midway toyed with different running backs last year so they should have options available, the question is who is going to emerge as the clear leader.

In contrast from the Raiders of old, Midway may rely more heavily on their passing game where they have more experience returning. Perhaps the Raiders biggest weapon offensively is going to be the man under center, Wyatt Holland. Leading the charge in 2019, Holland presented a dual threat both on the ground and through the air. In the passing game, he amassed 102 completions of 195 attempts for 1,585 yards and 17 touchdowns. In rushing, his scrambling ability proved crucial as he connected on seven more touchdowns in the running game.

What a way to kick off the season than with this ole rivalry game between two teams who will be looking to form their identity for the season going forward. Kick off is 6 p.m. Thursday.

