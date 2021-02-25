Union readies for new season

Caleb Hardison Travone Robinson Calvin McNeil

The Union Spartans are already facing some adversity headed into the new year, with eligibility concerns and COVID issues having an early impact. Despite that, however, the Spartans are hopeful for their upcoming season.

Last football season, Union won a game against Lakewood that solidified their spot in the playoffs, achieving the goal of postseason play set by Doug Burley at the beginning of the season. Now entering this COVID-shortened season, though some uncertainty lingers with the Spartans, the goal remains the same — play well enough to make the playoffs and have a little fun. The Spartans were 4-8 in 2019.

Schedule

Feb. 26 vs Jones Senior

March 5 vs Spring Creek

March 12 vs Princeton

March 19 @ North Duplin

March 26 vs Rosewood

April 2 @ Hobbton

April 9 @ Lakewood