Midway looks to turn the corner

Isaiah McClendon Land Baggett Wyatt Holland Schedule Feb. 25 vs Hobbton March 5 @ Lakewood March 12 vs East Duplin March 19 @ Clinton March 26 vs James Kenan April 2 vs TBD (Conference Tournament) April 9 vs TBD (Conference Tournament)

Riding momentum from a strong season in 2019, the Midway Raiders are excited to kick off this season and build on last year’s successes. Coming off an 8-4 finish that saw Midway reach the playoffs a year ago, the Raiders are hoping to shake things up and be competitive once again this season, with maybe a deeper playoffs run in store.

Five regular-season games await Midway this COVID-shortened season, with the action getting underway this week and wrapping up March 26. After that, two conference tournament games against TBD opponents are slated for April 2 and April 9.

Midway had a remarkable comeback season in 2019 after finishing 4-7 overall in 2018. Can this season be the year they turn the corner and raise the bar?

The Raiders return a big chunk of their offensive lineup from last season, but a couple of big roles they’ll be looking to replace are stud running back Deantae Byrd and wide receivers Cameron Barefoot and Jaden Covington.

On the other hand, though, several other key players return this season and some offensive names to watch for are quarterback Wyatt Holland and receivers Lane and Thornton Baggett. The pieces have fallen into place for Midway but can the Raiders complete the puzzle?