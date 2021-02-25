Clinton reloads, aims for more success

Zyon Simpson Keasean Williams Schedule Feb. 25 @ Anson March 5 vs Northside-Jacksonville March 12 @ Goldsboro March 19 vs Midway March 26 vs East Duplin April 2 vs TBD (Conference Tournament) April 9 vs TBD (Conference Tournament)

The Clinton Dark Horses had a highly successful season in 2019, making it all the way to the Eastern Regional Finals before falling to state runner-up Northeastern, just their second loss of the season.

Overall, Clinton celebrated a 12-2 season, including being crowned East Central Conference Champions at 5-0. Now the question becomes: Can they reload and do it again?

Well, for starters, the Dark Horses bring back quarterbacks Payson King and Blake Smith. King saw most of the workload in 2019, so experience at the helm of the offense will prove beneficial. The running game is where Clinton took the biggest hit in terms of departing players.

J’Daques Wallace and his 1,294 yards are gone, as is Jaheim Faison (481 yards). Davion “Boogie” Smith does return, however, for his senior campaign. Smith participated in two fewer games than Wallace did and still finished with 871 yards. It’s safe to say he will hear his name called quite a few times this season, along with a host of supporting cast members. The Dark Horses will play five regular season games followed by two conference tournament games.