Lakewood seeking improvement

Schedule Feb. 26 @ Spring Creek March 5 vs Midway March 12 vs North Duplin March 19 @ Rosewood March 26 vs Hobbton April 2 @ Princeton April 9 vs Union

Barrett Sloan and his Lakewood Leopards are coming off a tough 2019 campaign and are anxious to get things underway this season. After finishing 3-8 their last outing, the Leopards are hopeful they can turn things around,

One promising note for Lakewood is the return of big time ball carrier, Tillyon Williams, who rushed for 1,371 yards as a junior. He does have some returning supporting cast members, so, the ingredients are in place for Lakewood to have a bit of a redemption this season. The Leopards have seven games on their schedule this season, five of which are conference matchups, as well as a pair of non-conference matchups.