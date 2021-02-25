Lakewood seeking improvement

Tillyon Williams

<p>Trey White</p>

<p>Tillyon Williams gets a defensive tackle</p>

Schedule

Feb. 26 @ Spring Creek

March 5 vs Midway

March 12 vs North Duplin

March 19 @ Rosewood

March 26 vs Hobbton

April 2 @ Princeton

April 9 vs Union

Barrett Sloan and his Lakewood Leopards are coming off a tough 2019 campaign and are anxious to get things underway this season. After finishing 3-8 their last outing, the Leopards are hopeful they can turn things around,

One promising note for Lakewood is the return of big time ball carrier, Tillyon Williams, who rushed for 1,371 yards as a junior. He does have some returning supporting cast members, so, the ingredients are in place for Lakewood to have a bit of a redemption this season. The Leopards have seven games on their schedule this season, five of which are conference matchups, as well as a pair of non-conference matchups.