Hobbton hopeful to rebuild

Josh Royal Kelvin Stevens Schedule Feb. 25 @ Midway March 5 @ North Stokes March 19 @ Princeton March 26 @ Lakewood April 2 vs Union April 8 vs North Duplin

The Hobbton Wildcats are looking to reload this upcoming season and hoping to mirror their results from 2019. Last year, the Wildcats finished at 8-5 overall, bowing out in the second round of the state playoffs on the road at Tarboro.

Now prepping for a COVID-shortened season, Hobbton is going to have to find ways to fill the void left by their top two offensive players Grayson Rogers and Dacorris Morrison. Rogers passes for 2,034 yards last season and ran for another 1,550. That’s 25 more yards than Morrison, who ran for 1,525 rushing yards. After those two, the running game really dropped off with no other player approaching even the century mark.

Hobbton’s leading receiver from last year, Daniel Britt, does return to the roster for his senior campaign and is likely to be one of the more experienced offensive players to suit up. Forty-five players make up the Wildcats roster, with only eight of them being seniors. Given the abundance of underclassmen, along with the loss of some key players, the six games that stand in front of Hobbton this season could be a bit of rebuilding time.