Clinton beats Anson to start season

The Clinton Dark Horses took to the road on Thursday evening for a football showdown against Anson to kick off the 2020-2021 season. After completing the four and a half hour round trip drive, Clinton returned to Sampson County with a 33-27 victory.

The game wasn’t really quite as close as the score indicated as the Bearcats managed to score some points late in the game.

The Dark Horses built a 26-6 lead in the first half and stood at 26-13 at the end of three quarters. Clinton tallied one final score to make it 33-13 and Anson tacked on two more to make things seem closer than they actually were.

Clinton starts the season at 1-0 and will return next Friday for a matchup against Northside-Jacksonville. With that, the Dark Horse Athletic Program is one of the first in the area to address Governor Roy Cooper’s new limitations on seating capacity at athletic events.

Per a tweet from Clinton High School, next week’s home game will allow 1,000 spectators. Masks and social distancing must still be observed and fans must remain seated in the stands. Concessions will be available.