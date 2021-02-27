Midway rumbles past Hobbton

Josiah McLaurin looks for running room, evading Midway’s Grant Barefoot. Lane Baggett makes a move, hoping to get by Hobbton’s Garrett Britt and Carlos Aguilar. Wyatt Holland scans the field and scrambles during Thursday night’s game.

After a grueling several months of waiting, high school football has finally made its reemergence to the region. Kicking things off locally, the Hobbton Wildcats made the short trip over to Midway High School on Thursday night, looking to settle a score with their old rivals. Midway, however, despite a sloppy start and some ill-advised penalties, strung together a solid offensive outing and battered the Wildcats to win the game, 53-13.

After winning the opening kickoff, Hobbton deferred opening possession to Midway, who took over on their own 40-yard line after a Wildcats squib kick. The first play of the game was a completed pass from Wyatt Holland to Colin Avery, but Avery lost the handle of the ball after fighting for more yards and Hobbton took over. After setting up shop on their own side of the field, the Wildcats failed to pick up a first down and turned it over on downs on their own 44-yard line.

The Raiders went right to work and quickly took advantage of the short field position. With 6:12 on the clock in the first quarter, Holland connected with Thornton Baggett on a goal line pass, who caught it for the touchdown and a 6-0.

After the teams exchanged some turnovers, Midway was back in possession with first down at the Hobbton 29-yard line. There, Holland connected on his second passing touchdown of the game when he and Lane Baggett synced up for a 29-yard strike, pushing the margin to 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive at the start of the second quarter, Hobbton came out with a solid showing in the passing department. Three complete passes and a rushing play had the Wildcats in scoring position at the Raiders 18-yard line. The drive stalled there, but a Midway roughing the passer penalty extended the drive. Just a couple plays later, Bobby Dial rumbled up the middle for a score to pull the Wildcats back to within 13-6.

This is when disaster struck for Hobbton.

On the ensuing drive, Midway took possession at their own 38-yard line, where a 2-play drive all through the air ended with Holland again connecting with Lane Baggett for a 26-yard touchdown hookup. The PAT was good and Midway re-extended their lead to 20-6 with 8:23 left in the second quarter.

Things got worse for Hobbton on the ensuing drive when Tyler Godwin picked off Loden Bradshaw and went 52 uncontested yards for a Pick-6 touchdown. With this, the score was 26-6 with 6:52 left in the half and Midway still wasn’t done.

With 4:42 on the clock, Isaiah McClendon busted through the Wildcats defense and found pay dirt on a 22-yard run, pushing the margin to 33-6. Then, after nearly another Pick-6 that was called back on a block in the back penalty, Holland and Lane Baggett hooked up again for another touchdown strike. After both scores and two PATs, Midway took a 40-6 lead. Into the halftime intermission.

Out of the break, Hobbton’s opening drive ended on a turnover on downs near midfield, where the Raiders took control at the Wildcats 45-yard line. Holland capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown this time around, running it in on the right side from five yards out to push Midway to a 47-6, lead.

With that, the game reached the mercy-rule threshold, producing a non-stop running clock.

At the end of the third quarter, the Raiders led 47-6, but would add one more score in the fourth to push the envelope. Dustin Williams carried the load for the Raiders this drive, carrying the rock from start to finish and capping off the drive with one final score to make it 53-6.

Hobbton returned the favor with Josiah McLauren getting a couple carries on one final scoring drive. McLauren shot through the middle of the defense and emerged unscathed on a long run that was stopped two yards short of a score. It mattered not, though, as McLauren punched it in two plays later to hit the games final score of 53-13 as as the clock hit 0:00.

While Midway put on a solid offensive – and even defensive – showing, the Raiders were still dinged with more penalties than they would have liked. Several of these were unsportsmanlike offenses, which propelled their seven penalties to 71 offensive yards (Hobbton had four for 40.)

Midway head coach Cory Barnes chalked some of that up to the players chomping at the bit to get out and play. Outside of that, he was pleased with what he saw, and admits that he’s a bit concerned about injuries headed to next week’s game against Lakewood.

“The kids haven’t played in 18 and they’re raring to go and that’s why we had some turnovers and some penalties we shouldn’t have but they played well, settled down, and go the job done,” Barnes said.

One of the questions entering the game was going to be how would the Raiders running game be after the departure of their leading running back from a season ago. That question was kind of answered on Thursday as it was a host of ball carriers getting the job done.

Williams had 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries; McClendon had 31 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Joe Alford had 27 yards on five carries.

“The guys didn’t do bad running the ball tonight. We had a few mishaps and a few injuries, but the big thing is going to be our offensive line gelling together. We’ve got some new faces up front. We’re going to get some push and hit some creases and once that happens we’ll be good. We miss Byrd, but we have some guys that can get the job done,” commented Barnes.

Midway quarterback Wyatt Holland didn’t disappoint in the debut, going 19-of-23 for 277 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 38 yards and one touchdown. Lane Baggett was the leading receiving for the Raiders, hauling in seven completions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Avery had four receptions for 72 yards, Thornton Baggett had 41 yards a touchdown, and Jonathan Cooper had 20 yards.

Defensively for Midway, Josh Lupo and Kentrell McLean also contributed interceptions in addition to Godwin’s Pick-6. Cole Bedard had two fumble recoveries.

“Our defense played very fundamentally sound and overall not bad. Outside of some missed assignments and giving up some stuff we shouldn’t have give up, they played well. Going forward, we’re going to watch film tomorrow, fix our mistakes, and just keep getting better and better,” Barnes concluded.

For Hobbton, head coach Joe Salas admitted that his Wildcats had some youth and inexperience tonight and that was a big difference in the game.

“We played a lot of freshmen and that’s what happened,” he said. “They got game experience tonight and they will be a lot better next week. We just have to go look at the film and make our corrections. We get to play someone our size next week and we gotta take it out on them.”

Bradshaw completed 9-of-24 passes for 75 yards. Daniel Britt was the leading receiver, hauling in two passes for 30 yards. Nathaniel McLamb had 20 yards on three receptions, Chase Bland had two for 15 and Colby Weeks had two for 10.

In the rushing department, Dial had 19 carries for 50 yards and McLauren had three carries for 64. Each had one touchdown apiece.

Midway is now 1-0 on the season and will travel next Friday to take on Lakewood. Hobbton, now 0-1, will also hit the road to take on North Stokes.

