Dark Horses take two

Caleb Kennedy (3) attacks the ball in the midfield late in regulation. Kennedy and his Dark Horse teammates won a hard fought overtime victory over Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday night.

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s soccer team was in action twice this past week, dueling with Spring Creek and Wallace-Rose Hill in a pair of East Central 2A Conference soccer battles. Both battles were pretty tight contests but the Dark Horses fought hard both games and secured the wins against both foes, winning both 2-1.

“Hard fought game tonight,” said assistant coach Adam Smith following Thursday’s match against Wallace-Rose Hill. “Wallace always plays us tough. Both teams played a great game and we are beyond proud of our seniors and everything they have given to our program.”

“Proud of our boys for continuing to fight throughout the game. It’s hard to play two nights in a row but they accepted the challenge and we were fortunate enough to get a good win.”

Both wins move Clinton to 5-1 overall, with the lone loss coming to James Kenan earlier in the season, 3-2. The Horses will get a chance at revenge on the Tigers this Wednesday as Smith acknowledges that the goals are high for this team.

“We have to put our head down and keep working because we have so much more we want to accomplish”

Both teams scored goals in the second half to put the score at 1-1 before Clinton won the contest 2-1 in another OT session against the Bulldogs.

Wednesday’s contest against Spring Creek saw Clinton secure goals in both the first and second half to open up a 2-0 lead. The Gators, though, notched their goal late in the second half, which tightened things up a bit before the Dark Horses were able to lock up the 2-1 victory.

Following that game, head coach Brad Spell acknowledged that Spring Creek was one of the more challenging teams his Dark Horses have faced thus far in this season.

“After seeing most everyone in conference already, Spring Creek moved the ball the best out of everybody,” he said. “We had a game plan against them and personally I thought we moved the ball the best we have all year, especially in the first half.”

“I thought we played really smart soccer and we went to the game plan we wanted to for about 73 or 74 minutes than we got a little carried away and erased what we talked about, which led to some scary moments the last few minutes. Overall, I’m proud of the guys. This was a good win,” Spell concluded.

In addition to Wednesday’s match up at James Kenan, Clinton is slated for two more games this week. The Dark Horses were to host East Duplin this week before hosting Midway on Thursday. Thursday’s matchup is slated for 5 p.m.

