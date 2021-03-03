Midway crushes Spring Creek

Freshman Heinze Mondragon breezes past the defense.

The Midway Raiders men’s soccer team sailed to an easy victory on a rainy Monday night in head-to-head conference action. Playing host to Spring Creek, it was a completely one-sided showing by Midway that netted them a huge win, 6-2.

Put simply, Midway was just the all around better team on this Monday. They outperformed the Gators on every aspect of the field. Whether passing, shooting or defending the goal; you name it and Spring Creek was outmatched.

The pace of the game was able to flow the Raiders way thanks to the goals they scored before the halfway mark of the first half. During the early moments of the game, both sides were feeling each other out. Even when Midway got an early goal and went up a score, it was a fairly even game.

Things began to change once Midway put up its second straight score at 23:28, courtesy of freshman Heinze Mondragon. Now with a bigger-cushioned lead of 2-0, all momentum flowed in the Raiders favor. This eventually led to a third goal at 17:20 by Felipe Penick, giving them a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The game was all but over at that point as Spring Creek was forced to play catch-up, of which they just simply weren’t up to the task.

Another huge factor that shaped this outcome was Midway’s outstanding defense, especially in front of the goal. While it’s true the game was decided by four goals, the Raiders didn’t give anything up goal late in the second period once the starters started rotating out.

Before that happened, though, the score reached 6-0 around nine minutes left before the Gators finally got on the board.

Prior to that, the Raiders protection on the goal was like a sealed cage that the Gators couldn’t get past. They got close around the goal plenty of times, but no matter what they tried, Midway killed their chances and cleared the ball out almost every time.

Despite the Raiders resistance, their defense wasn’t the complete icing on the cake that kept the opposition trailing. While they were trailing 6-0 at one point, the Gators definitely had their share of opportunities to make the game more competitive. Even with Midway’s strong guard of the net, a few shot on goal attempts did mange to get through. Unfortunately for Spring Creek, though, goalkeeper Jake Hammond was blocking their way onto the scoreboard relentlessly.

Hammond did let those two late goals get through late, but the match was settled by then, with the Gators second goal coming with 44 seconds left in regulation. Set ups from corner kicks, shots during scrambles in front of the net, random deep shots, and even penalty kicks – they all didn’t matter; If the ball came flying his way, Hammond was there for the stop.

Thanks to Hammond’s protection and their really strong defense, the domination from Midway persisted throughout the second half, which lead to three more goals in the second period and eventually a rather convincing win.

The game gave the Raiders some sweet revenge, as Spring Creek thrashed them 9-2 in the teams’ first matchup. The win also snapped Midway’s four-game losing streak.

They now advance to 2-5 overall, 1-5 in the East Central 2A Conference, are slated for a rematch against Wallace-Rose Hill on Midway soil on Wednesday.

