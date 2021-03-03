Union to kickoff this Friday

The Union Spartans were forced to cancel Thursday’s game against Jones Senior after field conditions failed to improve in time for kickoff. After contemplating moving the game to Jones Senior, that was no longer an option as field conditions there weren’t much better. Friday nights rain further complicated the situation so the game was ultimately canceled and will not be made up. The Spartans will kick off their season-opener this Friday, hosting Spring Creek, who is fresh off a victory over Lakewood. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.