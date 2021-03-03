Gators slip past Lakewood

Lakewood’s Tillyon Williams heads for the outside, looking to turn up the sideline for additional rushing yards during Friday’s game.

It was a cold and damp night when Lakewood made the trip to Seven Springs for a date on the gridiron with Spring Creek. Cold temperatures, relentless rain, and a brisk wind, set the stage for Friday’s season opener for both teams. After the weather caused some early-game mishaps for the Gators, Spring Creek overcame fumble after fumble and took home a 36-26 victory.

Things got off to a calamitous start for the Gators, who lost a plethora of fumbles in the first quarter. After Lakewood failed to move the ball much on their first drive, the Leopards kicked it away only to get it right back after Spring Creek muffed the punt. After taking over on the Gators 42-yard line, Tillyon Williams capped on the drive with a touchdown. The 2-point try was no good, but with 8:55 left, Lakewood led 6-0.

Spring Creek started the ensuing drive on their own 37 yard line. After a couple of big runs, the Gators were faced with fourth down but an offside penalty by the Leopards gave Spring Creek enough yards for the first down. Just a couple plays later, the Gators finished the drive off with another impressive run for the score. The opted for and converted a 2-point conversion, giving the home team the lead at 8-6 with 6:14 left in the opening period.

The rain continued to be a problem for the Gators in the early going. Lakewood experienced a pair of stalled drives but the Gators turned it back over twice and Lakewood’s Tillyon Williams made them pay. The senior running back converted from 15 yards out for another touchdown. Again, PAT was no good, but Leopards reclaimed the lead at 12-8 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

That score proved to be the margin at the end of the first quarter but Spring Creek was on the verge of reclaiming the lead. After finally putting together a drive that didn’t yield a fumble, the Gators turned it into points to go back ahead at 14-12. They missed the two point try but with most of the second quarter gone, they led with 4:04 to go before the half.

With little going on in the second quarter, the halftime intermission quickly came about and the score held serve at 14-12.

Out of the break, Spring Creek came out to a quick start. After a pair of big runs, the Gators finished off the opening drive of the second half with a touchdown run. This time, they converted the two-point try and with 10:30 still on the clock, the Gators had pushed their advantage to two scores at 22-12.

Lakewood, however, came storming right back. After converting a fourth down, Kollin Hunter took the ball in for a score from four yards out to bring things close again. Tony Freeman converted the two point try and Lakewood was right back within 22-20 with 7:55 still to go.

The teams continued this back and forth duel, however, as Spring Creek again found the touchdown in the third quarter. They answered the Leopards touchdown but missed the extra-point try, leaving Lakewood still within striking distance at 28-20.

Perhaps the biggest play of the game occurred right before the end of the third quarter. The Leopards had fumbled the ball away, giving the Gators possession, and with the third quarter hitting 0:00, Spring Creek was poised for a score at the 5-yard line.

Indeed, they tacked on to their lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, running all give yards in fo another score. This time, the Gators converted the two point attempt, and with 11:53 left in the game, Spring Creek took a 36-20 lead.

Lakewood, though, continued to fight. The Leopards converted almost immediately when Hunter and Trey White connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass play They missed the 2-point try, though, leaving the score at 36-26.

The remainder of the game turned into a frigid defensive struggle as the Leopards couldn’t muster up one last surge of momentum and fell 36-26.

Williams had a solid night carrying the ball, going for an even 100 yard rushing effort and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Hunter finished with no rushing yards after some negative plays negated the positive ones, but the sophomore quarterback scored one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown. Hunter also finished with 78 passing yards.

With the loss, Lakewood starts the season at 0-1. They will welcome in county-rival Midway on Friday with a kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]