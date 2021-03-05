Gridiron Preview: Week 2

Midway’s Lane Baggett makes a move, hoping to get by Hobbton’s Garrett Britt and Carlos Aguilar during last week’s season opener. Both teams are back at it Friday, with Hobbton headed to North Stokes and Midway with another in-county game, this time with Lakewood. File photo|Sampson Independent

Much nicer weather is in the forecast this week, which means all county teams will be in action this evening, uninterrupted by inclement weather. With the exception of Hobbton, which hits the road to North Stokes, all local teams will be in-county tonight for Week 2 contention.

Last week, Midway and Clinton all picked up wins, while Lakewood and Hobbton suffered season-opening losses. Union’s match up against Jones Senior was cancelled. Let’s dive in and take a look at what matchups await tonight.

Hobbton at North Stokes

The Wildcats had a less than ideal start to the season after dropping last week’s opener at Midway. With the exception of a couple of big plays, Hobbton struggled to produce much offensively while the Raiders pretty much scored at will. The Wildcats fell in that game, 53-13, and will surely be looking to get into the win column. To do that, Hobbton will have to get past North Stokes, who is coming off a 24-6 victory at Bishop McGuinness. The Vikings and the Wildcats played a pretty tight game last season; one that Hobbton eked out 32-28. North Stokes hasn’t done a whole lot of record keeping but there’s already indications that the Vikings are going to be a pretty formidable test. Game time at North Stokes is set for 7 p.m.

Union vs Spring Creek

After having to wait an extra week before kicking things off, Union will be thrilled to hit the field for their first game. The problem is that Spring Creek is coming off a gratifying season-opening win and will be looking to keep that momentum going as the Gators are looking for their first back-to-back win streak since 2017. One advantage Spring Creek will have is numbers. The Spartans enter the game with a depleted lineup as Union battles through some COVID-19 complications. Another possible advantage is their running game as Spring Creek had a couple different ball-carriers give the Lakewood defense some trouble last week. Rain won’t be an issue this time around so if the Gators take care of the ball they could find some success. Union, though, isn’t a stranger to smaller line ups, having rode their way to postseason play in 2019 with a smaller roster size. Game time at Union, per Maxpreps, is set for 6 p.m.

Clinton vs Northside-Jacksonville

The Dark Horses got off to a solid start last week when they returned home with a 33-27 victory at Anson. Northside-Jacksonville comes to Clinton having lost last week’s opener against Goldsboro in overtime, 20-19. With that in, this game could be a good measuring stick to see how the Dark Horses stack up against East Central 2A opponents. In 2019, Clinton took a 28-14 victory in Dark Horse Stadium and J’Daques Wallace was a big contributor to their success with a 154 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jaheim Faison had two touchdowns. Of course, both of those big running backs have graduated thus will be unavailable tonight but Boogie Smith and Keasean Williams will likely have their names called on both through the air and on the ground. For the Monarchs, they’ll present with a multifaceted rushing effort. Eight different ball carriers handled the rock last week, netting 179 total yards and two touchdowns. Given the history between these two, tonight’s matchup should be an entertaining one. Game time in Clinton is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs Midway

Midway and Lakewood enter Week 2 on opposite ends of the spectrum. Midway is riding high after a blowout win over Hobbton while the Leopards enter this week searching for some answers after a 10-point loss at Spring Creek. Raiders quarterback Wyatt Holland had a strong start to the season as well, going 19-of-23 for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game as well as running the ball for 38 yards and one touchdown. The Raiders also had a decent showing on the ground, having three different players total nearly 100 yards and their defense, overall, played fairly top notch.

For Lakewood, they definitely had flashes of potential last week. Kollin Hunter showed that he has potential to be a mobile quarterback, often scrambling out of the pocket, as well as having a couple nice deep-pass connections, including a 40+ yard touchdown hookup with Trey White. Running back Tillyon Williams should also be a good test for the Midway defense as he compiled 100 yards of rushing last week in the rain.

Any time two rivals get together things tend to get exciting and that’s certainly the case tonight as the pieces are there for a great game.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]