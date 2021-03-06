Midway rolls past Lakewood

Midway’s Lane Baggett secures a pass and looks to dodge the Lakewood tackler. Lakewood’s Trey White stretches out to attempt to complete the catch. Midway’s Grant Barefoot runs down Kollin Hunter in the backfield for a sack.

The Midway Raiders traveled into the jungles of Leopards Territory on Friday night as Lakewood welcomed in their old rival for a showdown on the gridiron. Turns out, the Raiders were hunting for some Leopard stew as they emerged victorious in convincing fashion, snatching a 33-0 victory on the road.

Midway won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. They went right to work with Wyatt Holland hitting Tyler Godwin on a 54-yard yard strike that went all the way down to the Leopards 1-yard line. Running back Isaiah McClendon finished the drive off on a hard-nosed run, dragging defenders into the endzone. The PAT was no good, but the Raiders had an early lead at 6-0.

Lakewood started off their ensuing drive near midfield after a Midway pooch kick, but they couldn’t get much going. Kollin Hunter had an initial run that went for a near first down but the drive went backwards from there and ended with a Leopards punt.

After the teams traded a couple of empty possessions, the Raiders offense was back on the field. They went back to work, quickly moving the ball down into the red zone. Holland finished the drive off with a touchdown pass to Lane Baggett on a 23-yard hookup to put Midway on the board again. This time the PAT was good, and the Raiders claimed a 13-0 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

That scored held at the conclusion of the opening quarter as the game moved into the second. The pace really begin to pick up with the clock quickly moving. The Raiders defense didn’t yield an inch as Lakewood struggled to sustain any drives.

With time melting away, Midway struck again through the air with Holland hooking up with Godwin on a 16-yard completion for another score. The PAT split the up rights and Midway led 20-0.

Midway lined up one more time with under a minute to go but was unable to add to the score and the Raiders lead stood at 20-0 at the intermission.

Out of the break, Lakewood took the opening possession at their own 45-yard line. This drive ended with another three and out and the punt left Midway in possession on their own 13-yard line.

The Raiders battened down the hatches and moved down field, mixing up pass and run plays. In the end, their efforts were fruitful and Holland connected on another pass play to Trey Gregory on a 5-yard hookup. The PAT was converted and the Midway lead stood at 27-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Midway attempted an onside kick on a lined-hopper to the sidelines. The Leopards were content on letting it go out of bounds but the Raiders’ Jonathan Cooper flew in at the last minute and recovered the ball at the Lakewood 37-yard line. Again their offense went to churning and got production. They marched the short field and McClendon capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to build the lead. The PAT was a dying duck this time and missed the mark, leaving the score at 33-0.

33-0 was the score at the end of the third quarter with Midway lining up at their own 34-yard line for the start of a new drive.

That drive stalled out and Midway was forced to punt it away. On the next Lakewood drive, the Leopards settled in for their longest, most sustained drive of the game. They worked their way into Raider territory at the 28 yard line with about 4:00 left in the game. From their, Hunter connected with Trey White at the 3-yard line, setting the Leopards up with first and goal. From there, though, a stiff Midway defense shoved the Leopards back on three negative yards that pushed Lakewood back out near the 20-yard line. On fourth down, Hunter was picked off on a pass that was short of the goal line and the Leopards were left scoreless.

With time melting away, the Raiders lined up in victory formation and kneeled the game away to a 33-0 victory.

Wyatt had a huge night for Midway, finishing just shy of 300 passing yards at 292. Godwin led in receiving yards with 121 and a touchdown. Baggett finished with 88 yards and a touchdown and Trey Gregory had 36 yards and a touchdown. Cooper also contributed 50 yards. On the ground, Midway had 130 total yards, 111 of which came from McClendon.

Lakewood’s offense came around in the second half, they just didn’t have a whole lot to show for it. They finished with 69 total yards – 30 rushing and 39 passing.

With the win, Midway is now 2-0 overall and will kick off East Central 2A Conference play next week on the road at East Duplin.

Lakewood, now 0-2, will host North Duplin to kick off Carolina 1A Conference play.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]