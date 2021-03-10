Clinton blanks Midway

Heinze Mondragon for Midway dribbles the ball with Dark Horse pressure approaching. Clinton’s Christopher Chicas locates the ball in the open field.

Midway and Clinton clashed in East Central Conference soccer action this past Monday on the home turf of the Raiders. Capitalizing on opportunities is what lead the Dark Horses to secure a convincing win on the road of 3-0.

Missed opportunities made the difference in the outcome between these two long time county rivals and the team that didn’t let those chances slip by was Clinton. It wasn’t until the second half when the Horses started to make the most of these chances and when they did, a pair of goals followed.

Prior to Clinton’s back-to-back goals the game was a heated stalemate for almost all of the first half. Both teams were moving the ball pretty well and each got into striking distance their fair share of times. Their efforts, however, never bore any fruit as neither side capitalized. It didn’t matter if it was a corner kick, free kick or just regular shots on the goal nothing could find it’s way into the net for either team.

The only thing that gave Clinton the momentum and a small 1-0 lead in an otherwise deadlocked first half was a penalty kick. There weren’t many fouls throughout the game but one of the few that did occur was a costly mistake for Midway.

The timestamp was 28:13 when the Raiders got the unfortunate whistle blow after a bad tackle in the penalty area. With the penalty kick ensuing, Addiel Avellanadu had his number called for the Horses and he made the Raiders pay. Jake Hammond, Midway’s goalkeeper, got a hand on the shot but he couldn’t completely make the save and Clinton went up 1-0.

The Horses would get on the board again early in the second period to stretch the lead to 2-0 thanks to a beautiful placement from a corner kick. Jonathan Gutierrez, at 31:32, set up the goal as he took the corner, placing it right on the money, and Avellanadu took care of the rest with a header giving him his second goal of the game to make it 2-0.

It didn’t stop their, though, as the Dark Horses found themselves back on the scoreboard one final times after only a minute and a half of play. Coming at 30:01, they struck again thanks to a goal by Camden Davis after he got a shot off past the approaching keeper, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The Raiders continued to battle throughout the second half despite trailing by three goals but their first period struggles continued. They threatened the net a few times in the half but their shots kept being cleared, blocked or were just off the mark, thus settling the game. With Midway unable to get onto the scoreboard, Clinton drove off into the sunset with a 3-0 victory.

With this win the Dark Horses keep their winning streak going and advance to 8-2 on the season, they hit the road to face Cleveland on Thursday. As for the Raiders, their rocky season continues as they drop to to 2-8. They were to host the visiting Panthers of East Duplin on Tuesday for Senior Night.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]