Horses double up Monarchs

Clinton’s Jawan Wilson sheds a would-be Northside tackler on his way to a long first half run. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Asa Evans pulls down the Northside quarterback for a big loss with this first half sack. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Keasean Williams brings down a first half touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Kicking off their home schedule, the Clinton Dark Horses snagged a convincing win against Northside-Jacksonville in non-conference football action this past Friday night. The Monarchs made the Horses sweat during the third quarter, but Clinton kept control of the game practically all night en route to the eventual 42-21 final.

It was pure dominance from Clinton that settled this matchup as the Horses had the game at the pace they wanted basically from beginning to end. Offensively they ripped through the Monarchs defense with a seemingly unstoppable ground-pound attack. It was a combined effort from running back Davion Smith and quarterback Blake Smith. While running the option, whenever one of them carried ball, the chains kept moving.

Clinton’s rushing was really strong and caused most of the offensive damage but the Horses did put the ball in the air. They found more than a little success when passing, especially once they got into or around the red zone. Once there wide receiver Keasean Williams had his number called several times and the Monarchs had no answer for him. He scored the Horses other three touchdowns and could’ve had a fourth, but that one was called off for offensive pass interference.

Defensively, Clinton showed the same level of dominance that their offense did.

They shutdown Northside’s running game almost completely. The Monarchs got first downs here and there but the Horses didn’t give up a big gashing run of 20 or more yards more than once. They got hurt on a deep ball once or twice but outside of that the defense held up over and over.

They also put heavy pressure on the quarterback all game with Northside’s quarterback frequently being hurried or sacked. The Horses also came up with an interception compliments of safety Jermaine Monroe. The defense didn’t really have a bad series. Whenever the Monarchs did score on them, it was typically when they had a short field to work with, which leads to the Horses only hiccups in their overall solid performance — special teams and turnovers.

Clinton struggled a bit on special teams, muffing a couple returns that turned the ball over and eventually led to Monarchs touchdowns. At one point in the second half, the Dark Horses nearly lost control of the game as two of their turnovers occurred back-to-back and allowed Northside to claw its way back into competition.

Prior to that that time, Clinton was rolling with a 29-6 lead going into halftime and was getting the ball back to start the second half. They’d botch the opening kickoff, though, which was the cause of the first turnover. Northside capitalized on this, getting their first touchdown and cutting the deficit to 29-14 after a successful two point conversion.

The following Horses drive Blake Smith had his only blunder on offense when he’d throw an interception that lead to a pick six for Jacksonville. This put them right back into the thick of it with 6:25 left in the third, putting the score at 29-21. Fortunately for the home team, Clinton cleaned things up after that when their dominance resumed and persisted the rest of the night.

Clinton only trailed once during the first quarter after Northside scored the first touchdown of the night, going up 6-0 after a PAT block by Davion Smith. After that, it was an all-Clinton affair save for the back-to-back turnovers in the third.

As for scoring drives they’d only have one in the first quarter which came on a jump ball win from about five yards out by Williams at 1:48. This put them ahead 7-6, a lead they’d never lose again. Then the touchdowns poured in during the second quarter.

Davion Smith got the first one on a goal line carry at 7:58 giving them a 15-6 lead after a Payson King quarterback keeper on the two point conversion was good. A bobbled punt snap and turnover on downs lead to excellent field position for the Horses on the following drive. At 5:24, they’d cross the goal line again on a quarterback keeper from King. Then, up 22-6, Williams found the end zone again with 2:28 left in the first half on a screen from about 15 yards out, the PAT gave them the 29-6 lead.

After the Monarchs clawed their way back into the game in the third Davion Smith stopped the bleeding with his second touchdown run. It came with 2:39 left in the third on a solid carry from about 18 yards out, pushing the lead to 36-21. Tack on Williams third touchdown on another jump ball situation at 11:22 in the fourth, on the drive after Monroe’s interception, and the score hit 42-21 after a failed two point conversion.

With the victory secured, Clinton moves up to 2-0 on the season. They’ll be traveling this Friday as they head to Goldsboro to face the Cougars in the East Central 2A Conference opener.

