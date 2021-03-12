Gridiron Preview: Week 3

Clinton’s Jawan Wilson sheds a would-be Northside tackler on his way to a long run in the Horses’ victory last week. Clinton heads to Goldsboro in search of their third straight win to start the season. File photo|Sampson Independent

It’s Week 3 of the winter edition of gridiron action for the 2020-2021 football season and things are heating up.

Sampson County has two undefeated teams entering this week: Midway and Clinton. Meanwhile Lakewood, Hobbton, and Union are in search of their first victories thus far. Tonight, the Raiders will stake their 2-0 record against their biggest challenge so far this season against conference foe East Duplin. Clinton also has a big challenge on the road this week, traveling to take on Goldsboro. Let’s take a look at some of the details of these games and see how they might could unfold tonight.

NOTE: Union at Princeton was moved to Thursday night so look for that score in this weekend’s edition.

Midway vs East Duplin

After two big wins over their rivals Hobbton and Lakewood, the Raiders enter conference play with a big challenge against East Duplin. Last year’s matchup was quite a thriller that saw Midway rally from a 24-13 deficit entering the fourth quarter to a 28-24 victory. East Duplin only lost a handful of players from that team so expectations entering this season were fairly high. So far, though, the Panthers are winless and enter tonight’s matchup at 0-2, having suffered losses to Princeton (22-15) and Jacksonville (32-27). Throughout their two games, the stat sheet reveals that the ground-game has been East Duplin’s bread and butter. They’ve utilized a host of ball carriers to tally 505 rushing yards on the season, compared to just 153 passing yards.

For Midway, quarterback Wyatt Holland and the Raiders passing game has been sensational. In their first two games, Holland is 41-of-56 for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Lane Baggett and Tyler Godwin have been Holland’s favorite targets so far but the junior quarterback has spread the love in hooking up with seven different receivers. On the ground, Isaiah McClendon has carried the load for the Raiders, totaling 155 of 298 total yards. Defensively, the Raiders have looked pretty solid but they will surely have quite the work cut out for them tonight against the Panthers.

Can Midway stay unbeaten and improve to 3-0 or will East Duplin steal the show and snag their first victory? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton at Goldsboro

Clinton is also off to a very nice start to the season with a 2-0 record; sporting wins over Anson County and Northside-Jacksonville. Last week, the Dark Horses displayed that when they take care of the ball, their offense is pretty explosive, both on the ground and through the air. Interestingly enough, Goldsboro is also 2-0 with wins over the same teams. Their game against Anson unfolded very similarly to that of Clinton’s but Goldsboro and Northside-Jacksonville was a much narrower margin at 20-19 (Clinton defeated the Monarchs 42-21).

Clinton’s stats for the season have not been entered but it’s fairly known that Davion Smith will get his name called quite a bit on the ground and Keasean Williams will be the target of several pass attempts. Both are quite deadly their respective positions so they’ll likely be heavily relied on.

For Goldsboro, they enter with 221 yards of passing and 280 yards of rushing so far this season. A host of ball carriers have all carried the rock for the Cougars while quarterback Jamin Jacobs is 14-of-30 overall. Damon Brown and Deonte have been Jacobs’ primary targets with 12 total completions for 171 yards.

Honestly, this should be a great game that could go either way. One team will have to absorb their first loss tonight. Will it be Clinton? Or, Goldsboro? Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Rosewood

After such great seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Wildcats have kicked off the 2020-2021 season with two consecutive losses, falling to Midway and North Stokes. Tonight, Hobbton returns home for a showdown with Conference foe Rosewood, who enters this contest at 2-0. The Eagles possess a 42-0 win at North Johnston and a 34-24 win over West Carteret. Statistically for Rosewood, quarterback Will Harris is having a so-so performance through the air. So far, he’s completed 7-of-23 passes but has achieved 197 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. On the ground is where Rosewood is shining so far, having rushed for 564 yards as a team. Avante George has gobbled up most of those yards, having carried the rock 40 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

No stats have been entered for the Wildcats but it’s fair to say they’re going to have to have a flawless effort tonight to try and capture their first win. Game time in Newton Grove is 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs North Duplin

The Leopards are back at home this week for a showdown with the North Duplin Rebels. Lakewood stands at 0-2 so far while North Duplin brings a 1-1 mark into the contest. The Leopards have the pieces in play to have a decent chance this evening but so far their numbers are less than ideal. Lakewood’s stats weren’t entered for the Midway game. In that game, the Leopards only managed around 70 yards of total offense. In Week One at Spring Creek, however, Quarterback Kollin Hunter was 4-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown and Tillyon Williams had a 100-yard rushing performance.

For North Duplin, they suffered a 36-0 loss at Northside-Pinetown but enjoyed a nice win last week against Jones Senior, 49-16. Statistically for the Rebels, they aren’t exactly a passing team — all of their offense is ground-based. As a team, they’ve compiled 425 yards of total rushing with freshman Dujuan Armwood leading the team with 238.

This is another game that has potential to be a great one. Can Lakewood get their first win of the season or will it be North Duplin that captures the conference opener? Find out tonight. Game time is 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]