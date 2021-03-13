Midway wins thriller at home

Nate Smith runs through traffic after a pass completion. Trey Gregory finds running rooms as he heads up the left sideline. Wyatt Holland tries to evade a pair of defenders giving chase early in the game. Local Scores Clinton 42, Goldsboro 7 Rosewood 48, Hobbton 41 North Duplin 35, Lakewood 34 Princeton 56, Union 0

The Midway Raiders were celebrating Senior Night on Friday night when they welcomed in East Duplin to kick off East Central 2A Conference play. Gorgeous weather greeted fans as they packed the bleachers to cheer on their team for the first time since COVID restrictions were eased a bit. The crowd was certainly treated to an entertaining game as Midway narrowly remained unbeaten, eking out a 42-41 win over the Panthers.

From beginning to end, this game delivered a high level of excitement. A shootout ensued in the first half of the game as both teams’ offenses were firing. With exception of each opening drive, the offenses went to work and quickly started stockpiling points.

Midway’s first drive ended in a quick three-and-out and Midway was forced to punt it away. On East Duplin’s first drive, the Panthers coughed up a fumble that was recovered by Tyler Godwin and the Raiders offense was back on the field on the East Duplin 45-yard line. Midway made them pay a few plays later when Wyatt Holland connected with Lane Baggett on a 14-yard touchdown strike. With the extra point good, the Raiders led 7-0 with 7:04 on the clock.

After the kickoff, the Panthers were gifted a short field on the Midway 44-yard line. East Duplin put the ball on the ground and marched right down the field. Russell Gaby capped off the drive and quickly tied things back up at 7-7 with 4:50 still to go in the first.

After the Raiders offense took over on their own 31-yard line, they picked right back up from where they left off. They used a solid mix of run and pass and marched the 69 yards needed for the score. This time, Holland faced 4th down and three to go and ran 11 yards for another score. Again, the PAT was good and the Raiders went back up 14-7 with 1:26 left on the clock in the first quarter.

That score held through the remainder of the quarter, with Midway leading 14-7 after one. That lead don’t last too long, though, as the offenses continued to exchange jabs.

East Duplin again worked their way down into Midway territory. Lined up on the 1-yard line, the Panthers piled on and and shoved their way into the end zone with Nick Cavanaugh being credited the score to tie things back up at 14-14 with 10:33 showing on the clock before the half.

The shootout continued on the ensuing drive as the Raiders continued to try and stay out front of the Panthers. Another long drive for Midway was capped off by a familiar name: Wyatt Holland. This time, the junior quarterback connected with Thornton Baggett on a 20-yard bomb for another touchdown. Again, the PAT converted and the Raiders were back out front at 21-14.

This game of cat-and-mouse continued to unfold as East Duplin fired right back. The Panthers running game continued to be a thorn in Midway’s side as Brady Johnson ran in another score from 22 yards out to knot things up again at 21-21 with 3:29 left before the half.

That was plenty of time left for the Raiders to try one for one more score before the half. And sure enough, their efforts yielded fruit.

Midway worked their way down the field, frequently aiming for Lane Baggett along the sidelines as they chipped away at the field separating them from the goal line. Moving quick enough down field, Isaiah McClendon had his name called a few times as they worked in a mix of run. Finally, with 16 seconds left and lined up on second down, Holland found Colin Avery along the right sideline in the end zone, who somehow hauled in the pass that was ruled in bounds for another touchdown to put Midway back on top. The extra point was right down the middle the Raiders led 28-21 at the break.

The teams continued to battle hard in the second half as Midway fought with everything they had to stay ahead. Defenses weren’t in abundance as this story was all about two high-powered offenses sparring back and forth.

Something new that East Duplin debuted in the early going of the second half was a pass game. The Panthers didn’t do it a whole lot, but when they did, it was effective. Quarterback Nick Cavanaugh dropped pack for a rare pass attempt and hooked up with Keyon McClarin on a 31-yard dime that put the Panthers on the board again. Another PAT converted, the score was once again tied up at 28-28.

Midway’s offense was undeterred by this new look for the Panthers, however, as they come back out and got right back in their groove. For the second time in the game, the Raiders converted a 4th-down play that ended with a touchdown. He dropped a beautiful pass down the right sideline right into the hands of Thornton Baggett, completing a 22-yard strike put the home team back ahead at 35-28 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

At some point, something had to give, right? A turnover? A defensive stop? But, no – the teams continued this back and forth volley of touchdowns. McClarin took a handoff at the Raider 21-yard line and headed for the right side, where a host of Midway defenders. He stopped on a time and turned the other way, headed for open field McClarin went all 21 yards untouched and once more tied this game up at 35-35.

That’s where things rested as the game shifted to the fourth quarter where plenty of drama was left to unfold.

Midway was in possession and just as they had all night, the were marching the field. Continuing to beautifully blend pass and run, the Raiders got all the way down to the 1-yard line. There, the Panthers came up with a huge stop for the first time since the opening drive. Back-to-back incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs as East Duplin took possession on their own 1-yard line.

The Panthers dug in and began their romp the other way. Their unstoppable running game continued to blister the Raiders but with the help of a 52-yard pass play, East Duplin was quickly in scoring position. Gaby capped off the 99-yard drive on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. The biggest play of the game, however, came on the extra-point try when Tyler Godwin blocked the kick. It dropped to the ground and left East Duplin with a 41-35 lead with 3:17 left on the clock.

With 3:17 on the clock, the ensuing kickoff yielded a touchback, setting Midway up on their own 25-yard line. Quarterback Wyatt Holland took command. When he wasn’t completing passes to his arsenal of receivers, he was shredding the Panthers offense on the ground. He put his team completely on his back and raced down field. With 1:07 left in the game, Holland scampered 11 yards for the score and Midway’s Junior Acosta stuck the PAT through to put the Raiders back out front at 42-41.

East Duplin didn’t fold as they put their hurry-up offense to the test. Converting a couple of fourth down situations along the way, the Panthers were in position to attempt a 37-yard game-winning field goal try. After the team exchanged timeouts, the scene was set for some last-second heroics. It was Godwin for Midway who answered the call as he emerged through the line and blocked the kick. With that, the clock hit triple zero and the Raiders emerged victorious with a 42-41 victory.

After the game, Raiders head coach Cory Barnes was visibly emotional in celebrating the win.

“Great game,” he said. “Two good teams going at it and we made the big plays in the end. Special teams just won it right there with those two big blocks. Good job to our offense for coming back down and winning it. We called Wyatt’s number a lot tonight and just a great game. We have some things we need to fix, but, we’ll take this,” he concluded.

Holland had an impressive night through the air, going 22-for-29 for 250 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 85 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Thornton Baggett had 78 reception yards and two touchdowns and Nate Smith had 69 yards, followed by Lane Baggett with 61 yards and touchdown. McClendon finished with 91 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Godwin was huge for Midway with his fumble-recovery and two special teams blocks.

Midway moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the East Central Conference. They now face yet another huge test as they travel to take on 3-0 Clinton next week.

