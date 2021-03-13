Aquatics Team to hold membership drive

The Greater Sampson Aquatics Team has announced a membership drive for the upcoming summer season. Affiliated with USA Swimming and coached by Rhett Saylors and Dr. Ken Yang, the team is in the preparation phase, gearing up for their upcoming Member Drive. In a message posted on their Facebook Page, a message states: ‘Very excited to announce plans to get back in the pool this 2020-2021 swim season! Stay tuned for a GSAT membership drive for the upcoming summer. Email [email protected] to be added to the list as plans are finalized. Tentatively: morning practices at a local outdoor pool during most of the out of school summer months.’ As of right now, phase one of the drive is slated to last from May 3-17.

