Wildcats take conference title

Senior Jared Sanchez dribbles the ball in the open field. Hobbton’s Jose Rendon battles some Eagles pressure for possession. Freshman Mario Galeano steps in front of his man to attempt a steal. Hobbton’s Milton Clinto protects the ball from a Rosewood defender.

The Hobbton Wildcats clenched the Carolina 1A Regular Season and Conference Tournament men’s soccer championships this past Thursday at Lakewood. It was a close game all the way through but the Wildcats hung on and knocked off the Rosewood Eagles 1-0 to claim the titles.

A free kick from Hobbton is what ultimately settled this game and gave the Wildcats the victory. From this free kick they were able to score the only goal of the game which proved to be all they needed in the end.

The attempt came pretty early in the game — not even 10 minutes in. Hobbton senior Jared Sanchez was the one to take the kick and he’d hit Cris Gil on the left side right near the Eagles goal. From there Gil got off a clean pass across to Jose Rendon who beat a pair of defenders to get the shot off. With 33:22 reading on the clock, the Wildcats gained the upper hand going up 1-0.

It was a defensive showdown from that point on and it remained a stalemate for the remainder of the first half. The game went virtually unchanged for the entire second half as well. Both teams defenses played so well that the amount of shot on goal attempts from the first goal onward could be counted on two hands.

To say these were evenly matched is an understatement, it was toe-to-toe action from beginning to end and neither side gave up much breathing room. This is no surprise, however, as this matchup marked the fourth time this season that these teams have faced off. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they’ve been a step ahead almost every time; coming out on top in every encounter but one and the conference championship was no different.

While that may be true, this game was another indicator of just how evenly match these team have been this season. All four games between them have been decided by a goal or a tie with final scores of 2-2, 3-2, 1-0 and the championship game 1-0.

Rosewood’s been a gritty rival and Wildcats Head Coach Jonathan Jacobs also attested to the toughness of facing the Eagles.

“Rosewood is always a very good opponent. They are always fighting with us and it’s always a close game,” Jacobs said. “This is the fourth time we’ve played them and every game has been decided by a goal or tied. So I’m thankful to them for always being good competition.”

The Wildcats have shown their own levels of grit this year and fielding a team of only 15 players is a testament to how hard they’ve worked to achieve success, especially when they were expecting to have twice that many players at the start, something Jacobs praised his team for as well.

“When we started the season off, we were expecting 32 players to come out but only 15 were eligible due to grades and other things such as COVID. Looking back at the first practice I have to say I was a little worried,” Jacobs said. “But, our boys like they do every year just dug in, bought into what we were trying to do and worked hard everyday.”

“We haven’t had any days off and we’ve practiced Monday through Friday everyday and every week since the season started”, Jacobs continued. “They’ve continued to push and push and we’ve gotten better and better because of it.”

“We had a hiccup earlier in the week when we lost to Neuse Carter so we couldn’t end our season perfect in the conference,” he added. “But, I think today was the perfect day to bounce back from what we did Tuesday. Hopefully this is going to be that stepping stone to motivate us and give us that extra push we need going into the playoffs.”

With this win secured, the Hobbton Wildcats finish the regular season at 8-1 in the conference and 8-2-1 on the year. They’ll start postseason play on Tuesday when they kick off the first round on the 1A State Playoffs.

