Leopards go for win, beat in nailbiter

Tony Freeman bounces to the outside to face a pair of Rebel defenders. Trey White for Lakewood make a dash for the end zone after breaking a tackle. Lakewood quarterback Kolin Hunter scrambles near the goal line. Trey White for Lakewood goes for the stiff arm after a catch.

It was a down-to-the-wire brawl at Lakewood High School this past Friday night between the Leopards and Rebels of North Duplin in conference football action. It was a make-or-break two-point conversion that decided the game with the home team coming up just short, falling 35-34.

It was nonstop action from the first quarter all the way down to the final minute of the game. The Leopards had possession on the last scoring drive with the fate of the game riding on their decision: tie or go for the win. They chose to gamble on the two point conversion but came out unsuccessful. This opportunity was a miracle in itself considering the biggest thing that hurt the Leopards all night was turnovers, which they had quite a few costly ones.

From the get-go, both teams were on the scoreboard early before half of the first quarter even ticked by. The Rebels drew first blood after capping off a long drive with a 20-yard touchdown run, 7:14 was the time. Lakewood killed that starting momentum immediately, however, with a response on the following kickoff return.

A short kick fell into the hands of Trey White, who made North Duplin pay. White found some open running room on the left side and ripped off a long 70-yard return, scoring his first of two touchdowns and tying it at seven all.

The pace slowed down for a little while but when it resumed the first of Lakewood’s costly turnovers occurred. The Leopards had the ball on their own 25-yard line when it was knocked loose on a carry. The Rebels recovered with 3:50 on the clock and with a short field to work with, they’d punch in an easy goal line run a minute later going up 14-7 with 2:22 left in the first.

Just like on the previous Rebels scoring drive the Leopards responded with another immediate answer. While not on the kickoff return, Tillyon Williams found the running lane at the start of the drive. He’d go 65-yards untouched down the right side for the touchdown to answer but the point after attempt was no good and the Leopards trailed 14-13 with two minutes left. The quarter ended soon after and the score of 14-13 held.

The second quarter flew by with less excitement but what little that did benefited North Duplin. The Rebels scored the only touchdown before halftime off a goal line run about a minute and half in. The only other thing that occurred for Lakewood, though, was a big turnover. Another fumble loss happened and this time it killed a long potential scoring drive. With two and half left before halftime they’d fumble it near the end zone. After the ball bounced around a few players, the Rebels recovered it in the end zone for the touchback and the first half ended. With that, Lakewood found themselves trailing 21-13 at the break.

Down 21-13, the Leopards got possession out of the break and wouldn’t take long to tie the game. They’d eat up about four minutes, finishing their opening drive with a goal line throw to the flats. White was the receiver and did the rest with yards after the catch. A horse collar penalty on the two-point conversion gave Lakewood a second chance and this time they’d capitalize with a quarterback keeper to tie things up at 21-21.

North Duplin, though, scored again late in the third quarter. At 4:25, the Rebels cashed in on another goal line carry but the Leopards blocked the PAT, leaving them behind at just 27-21.

Then on the final drive of the third, Lakewood was moving the chains and found themselves on the goal line with a chance to score. Almost as if it was a routine at this point, the Leopards had another big drive stall with an even bigger turnover. They’d fumble on a carry, losing possession and again killing a potential scoring drive. There was some dispute on the call though when the whistle blew during the play and the ruling was a fumble recovered by North Duplin. The home side, though, argued that the whistle blew prior to the ball coming loose marking the player down and the play dead. Unfortunately for the Leopards, the argument was for not and possession remained with the Rebels.

North Duplin scored a few plays later to start the fourth after on huge run, their longest of the night, taking a two score lead. They went for two and punched it in easy to put them ahead 35-21 with 9:49 to play.

From there, it’d be an all Lakewood show after that, but five minutes went by before the Leopards got on the board again. They completed their long drive – with no hiccups this time – and punched it in on other goal line dump pass to the flats. Williams made it happen with his feet and the PAT put them behind 35-28 with 4:55 remaining.

The Rebels ate up a huge chunk of clock on the ensuing drive, but a strong three and out showing by the defense followed, ensuring Lakewood one more drive. They’d have less than two minutes and one timeout to work with.

The Leopards ran a pair of really solid time management plays to start off their last drive. A couple of dump passes gave them a first down and they got out of bounds each time. They’d gain midfield before pulling off the biggest unplanned play of the entire game. A pass play was the call but the pocket broke down forcing Kolin Hunter to scramble. He somehow managed to get to the edge and was off to the races down the right side. He’d go 50 yards untouched for the touchdown, putting the game at 35-34 with 1:16 in regulation.

Then came decision time: opt for the tie and overtime, or go for two and risk it all on a final two-point conversion. They chose to go for two.

After some confusion on the Leopards side, they used up the last timeout and set themselves up with their final play. They went for a sweep to the left but a fumble on the play squashed the hopes of completing the comeback.

The Rebels claimed the onside kick that followed and after a taking a few knees in victory formation, the game was over.

Williams and Hunter each had a huge rushing night for Lakewood as both reached 100-yards. Williams did it on nine carries for 140 while Hunter had 10 carries for 100 even. Williams also had five catches for 40 yards and Hunter went 9-of-13 passing for 85, with an interception. White had a big night also with four catches for 45 yards plus his kick return giving him 122 total yards.

With this loss, the Lakewood Leopards season struggles continue as they fall to 0-3. They’ll look to claim that elusive first win this Friday on the road against the Eagles of Rosewood.

