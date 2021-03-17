Lady Raiders pummel James Kenan

Senior pitcher Miranda Holmes fires a shot in for a strike.

The Midway Lady Raiders kicked off their softball season at home on Monday night when they welcomed in the visiting James Kenan Lady Tigers. Prior to the start of the game, the 2021 team paid homage to two seniors from a season ago — Caitlyn Holland and Brianna Ward — whose season was cut short due to COVID. After both getting things started with ceremonial first pitches, the two teams took the field for an East Central 2A Conference battle. This game featured a couple of tense moments but ended being cut short as Midway took the opener, winning 10-0 in five innings.

Cold, cloudy weather set the stage for the ballgame, but on the field the action was heating up. Midway pitcher Miranda Holmes fanned the first two pitchers she faced but the next two batters reached second and third but Holmes come back with a strikeout of the next batter to end the threat.

Now in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Raiders went to work. They got their first six batters aboard, which created a 3-0 lead, before the Lady Tigers could get their first out. It came at pretty good timing, though, as it was a double-play they turned. Still, Midway picked up two more runs and led 5-0 after one.

The score stayed at 5-0 through innings two and three but Midway piled on again in the bottom of the fourth.

Chloe Baggett got an RBI hit that scored Jega Dapuyen before she was later scored on a passed ball. With the score now 7-0 still in the bottom of the fourth, Emma Clark hit an RBI shot that scored Lainey Hughes and Bella Bryant scored Clark to make it 9-0.

Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, Maranda Byrd got aboard by way of an error and a couple batters later was brought home by Sydney Williams on the game-winning sacrifice RBI to make it 10-0.

The Lady Raiders finished the game with seven hits and also took advantage of six errors from the Lady Tigers. Dapuyen went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, Chloe Baggett went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Clark was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Bryant had one hit with an RBI and Miranda Holmes had 1 hit with two RBIs.

On the mound, Holmes was the winning pitcher, going five innings and compiling 11 strikeouts. She allowed no runs on four hits and no walks.

Midway is now 1-0 on the season and will complete their series with James Kenan this evening in Warsaw.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]