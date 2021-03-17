Hobbton rally falls short

Carlos Aguilar heads for the end zone for a touchdown. David Johnson|For the Independent Daniel Britt gets through a hole in the line for yardage. He scored two touchdowns on passes from Loden Bradshaw. David Johnson|For the Independent

After an evenly matched first half this past Friday, the Hobbton Wildcats were down by just one point at halftime to Rosewood. When costly mistakes translated into three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, it looked like it might be over. The Wildcats, however, clawed back before, rallying all the way back before running out of time and ultimately dropping their third straight game, 48-41.

The Wildcats had first chance with the ball and turned it into a score on the third play of the game. After being backed up on a couple of plays, Loden Bradshaw connected with Daniel Britt on a 65-yard pass play which Britt grabbed one-handed and raced to the end zone. The extra point was good for a 7-0 lead with 10:42 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles were not to be denied as they took their first possession 52 yards for a score with 6:14 left in the first quarter. The Wildcat defense blocked the PAT leaving the Eagles down by one at 7-6.

The next Wildcat score was a Bradshaw-Brit hookup for a 48 yard TD pass. The PAT was wide giving the Wildcats a 13-6 advantage.

The determined Eagles tied the score at 13-13 with 4:11 left in the first quarter on a run by Avante George. The PAT was good for the tie.

The Wildcats took over but went three and out punting the ball away. Rosewood took over but the Wildcat defense shut them down forcing a punt which was blocked by Daniel Britt. The Wildcats took over on the Rosewood 16-yard line as the first quarter wound down.

Five-seconds into the second quarter, Carlos Aguilar bulled his way into the end zone on a 5 yard run. With the PAT, the Wildcats had a 20-13 lead.

It didn’t take the Eagles to tie the score again at 20-all when they completed a 30 yard pass play with 10:10 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats hit pay dirt again with 5:27 left in the half when Britt connected with Colby Weeks on a 34-yard pass play. The PAT attempt failed on a run leaving the Wildcats with a 26-20 lead.

The Eagles took over at midfield after the kickoff. With 4:08 left in the half, there was a change of possession when Garrett Britt and Zy Smith combined to cause and collect a fumble at the Wildcat 15-yard line. The drive ended with a punt.

With 56 seconds left, George scampered in for a score for a 26-26 game. The extra point was good giving the Eagles a 27-26 advantage at the break.

On Rosewood’s first possession the second half, they scored on a 10-yard pass with just under three minutes off the clock. The PAT was good to put the game at 34-26, Rosewood.

The next Wildcat possession ended with a pick at the Wildcat 45-yard line. The Eagles converted that in a 55-yard pass play for a score going up 41-26 with the PAT.

On their next possession, the Wildcats were unable to generate enough offense for a first down and punted. The Eagles took over. A Will Harris to Logan Merritt pass put the Eagles on the three yard line before Merritt was chased down and knocked out of bounds. The score, with the PAT was 48-26 with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats offense went to work with the next possession with a 48-yard touchdown series scoring with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Bradshaw hooked up with Weeks on a 30-yard pass play the Weeks managed to pull in with two Eagle defenders on his back in the end zone. The PAT made it 48-33.

The Rosewood series in the fourth quarter was stopped with a 20-yard sack of Merritt on a pass attempt. They were unable to recover and gave up the ball on their own 26-yard like on a short punt.

The Wildcats were able to turn that field position in to a score with 3:10 left in the game. Bradshaw hooked up with Bobby Dail on a 5-yard pass play for the score. The PAT was good on a pass from Bradshaw to Britt for the final score.

Summing up the game, Hobbton coach Joe Salas said, “We couldn’t be more proud of the kids. We just ran out of time. They play physical, they played hard, all three sides of the ball did a great j0b. Literally, we haven’t had a game like this with that bunch since I’ve been here and probably a long time before that. So, we are super proud of the seniors and we’re going to be a lot better next week.”