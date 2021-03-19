Gridiron Preview: Week 4

Lane Baggett gets high for a completion late in the first half of Midway’s game last week against East Duplin. Clinton running back Davion Smith finds some running room against Northside-Jacksonville earlier this season. File photo|Sampson Independent File photo|Sampson Independent

A day after severe weather threatened the region, the area will still be dodging cloudy, damp, and cold weather. Tonight’s forecast is currently calling for cloudy and cold weather so hopefully any residual rain will be long moved out by kickoff. Even if cold weather persists, it is the hope of participants and spectators alike that it will be dry.

Tonight’s lineup of games features what could be some pretty entertaining games. Hobbton will likely have their hands full at Princeton, as will Midway at Clinton, but the Union/North Duplin and Lakewood/Rosewood games could be fairly entertaining. Let’s dive on in and take a look deeper look at Friday night’s scheduled action.

Union at North Duplin

Union is eyeing their first win of the season after having absorbed some tough losses to Spring Creek and Princeton. Unfortunately for the Spartans, their lineup has been depleted due to COVID-19 struggles, which presents quite the struggle in and of itself. Adding to the fray, 10 of their 16 rostered players are just freshmen and only four senior to lead all their youth.

Stats for the Spartans haven’t been kept this season but, as we learned last week, their opponents are big fans of the running game. Last week against Lakewood, freshmen running back Dujuan Armwood was unstoppable for the Rebels. He carried the rock 32 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns. For the game, North Duplin had 311 total rush yards and recorded no passing yards.

It’s fairly safe to say that Union can expect a heavy dose of the Rebels running game tonight. North Duplin likely holds an advantage tonight, especially having twice as many players on their roster. At this point, after a pair of brutal shutouts, just getting on the scoreboard would be a momentum-booster for the Spartans.

We’ll see if they can get the job done tonight. Game time at North Duplin is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Rosewood

The Leopards are another team plagued by misfortune so far this season, donning an 0-3 record. With the exception Midway, the Leopards were plenty competitive against Spring Creek and North Duplin – they just fell a little short in their efforts.

Last week against the Rebels, Lakewood missed a late 2-point conversion that would’ve gave them the win. Instead, they coughed it away on a fumble and the Rebels left Sampson County with a victory in tow. The Leopards now hit the road up to Goldsboro for a date with Rosewood. The Eagles enter this contest at 3-0 after picking up wins against Hobbton (48-41), West Carteret (34-24) and North Johnston (42-0).

Prior to last week’s game with Hobbton, Rosewood’s running game was the conversation piece and Avante George was the center of attention. Indeed, he put up some big numbers, attaining 206 yards and three touchdowns on 27 yards. Following his effort was Terquavis Butler, who had 78 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Rosewood tallied 315 yards on the ground but the Eagles also put on a show through the air with Will Harries completing 7-of-11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Clearly being able to mix it up, Rosewood certainly poses a dual-threat for Lakewood.

After stumbling offensively in their first couple games, the Leopards finally got some things going for them last week. Kollin Hunter and Tillyon Williams each hit the century-mark in rushing yards with Williams hitting 140 and Hunter hitting 100-even. Tony Freeman contributed 50 and as a team they hit 298 total rushing yards. Hunter also had a decent night through the air, going 9-of-13 for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

One area that really plagued Lakewood and quite likely had a direct impact on the outcome of the game was the Leopards’ turnover issues. An interception and three fumbles, including on the potential game-winning 2-point try, resulted in four turnovers that all took points off the board. Lakewood will have to clean that up going forward if they hope to seal victory.

We’ll see how things unfold tonight. Game time at Rosewood is 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Princeton

It’s a good ol’ fashion cat-vs-dog knockdown drag-out tonight when the Wildcats travel to take on the Bulldogs. Honestly, Hobbton will likely have their hands full tonight. The 3-0 Bulldogs are a high-powered offense that loves their running game. Already in three contests, Princeton has hit 890 yards of rushing. They have an arsenal of players that have each carried the rock but their biggest pieces are Jaydon Brooks with 54 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns and Brandon Turner and Colby Phillips who have each hit 100-plus yards on the season. The Bulldogs, quite frankly, have not really established a passing game and therefore it is expected that their offense will primarily be run-based. This approach isn’t anything new — the ground and pound game has been Princeton’s mantra as of late and they do it really well.

The challenge for the Wildcats will be their ability to respond offensively. Having hung 40-plus points last week, Hobbton showed they’re capable of scoring but their defense has left more to be desired. Having surrendered 53 points to Midway, 36 to North Stokes, and 48 to Rosewood, they are giving up an average of 45.7 points per game. Princeton will likely cover that, or at the least, come pretty close. The question will be can Hobbton keep up? We shall see!

Game time at Princeton is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Midway

Ground zero for this week’s biggest game is Dark Horse Stadium. Undefeated Midway and undefeated Clinton, both sporting dueling 3-0 records, are slated for a critical East Central 2A Conference showdown. Clinton is coming off an impressive blowout over Goldsboro in a game that was never really close. It was expected that that contest was going to be a tight battle but the Dark Horses were having none of it. They led 21-0 at halftime and by the end of the third quarter had reached the running-clock mercy rule at 42-0 before the Cougars scratched out a meaningless touchdown near the end of the game. For Midway, last week against East Duplin was the Raiders first real test of the season. All in all, they achieved the ultimate goal of winning the game and coming out victorious, but it was a nail-biting 42-41 final that came down to a blocked extra-point and a blocked game-winning field goal. Defense was virtually nonexistent for both teams as what ensued was an offensive shootout. Perhaps this is what head coach Cory Barnes was referencing in his post-game interview when he said his team had some areas to work on.

So far this season, Midway has put up some impressive scores and they’re really going to need that to continue tonight if they want to have a chance. More importantly, however, their defense is going to have to figure out what was lacking last week and fix it in a hurry.

Clinton has also put some big numbers and has proven that both through the air and on the ground, they are dual-threat. Clinton’s Davion “Boogie” Smith boogied his way in for five touchdowns last week against Goldsboro and the week before that against Northside-Jacksonville, while Smith was effective on the ground, it was Blake Smith and Keasean Williams giving the Monarchs trouble through the air.

For Midway, quarterback Wyatt Holland has been impressive, to say the least, this season. In the air, he is 63-of-85 for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions and on the ground has ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those came last week against East Duplin, including the game-winner with 1:07 left. The Raiders don’t really have a key, go-to running guy, but so far this season a few different guys have showed their ability to handle the rock. In the receiving department, however, the Raiders shine with an arsenal of targets that Holland has to to choose from. Among others, Lane and Thornton Baggett have proven to be consistent targets while Tyler Godwin and Nate Smith have been great additions.

In 2019, the Dark Horses had their way with the Raiders in a 49-3 victory as Midway’s offense was completely shut down and Clinton feasted on their running game. Tonight, the question is will it be a repeat of last year or can the Raiders be competitive? We’ll find out. Game time at Clinton is 7 p.m.

